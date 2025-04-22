Beyond the Gates recap (April 22, 2025): Dani declines Chelsea's offer, and Hayley stands up to Bill

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first premiered on February 24, 2025, and it was created by Michele Van Jean. The show is set in the fictional sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Beyond The Gates focuses on the lives of the Dupree family members and revolves around themes of romance, family feuds, and scandals.

Ad

On the April 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, drama reigned at Fairmont Crest Estates. Bill Hamilton and Hayley had some marital issues following Hayley overhearing some shady plans that he had been making at the law firm with Tomas. Meanwhile, Anita Dupree had a meeting with a talent promoter following the success of her singing at the karaoke night.

Everything that happened on the April 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates were shown busy discussing the karaoke night performance by the Dupree family women. Meanwhile, at the law firm office, Bill Hamilton met with Tomas, who was next in line to become a partner, to join the board formed by the three plaintiffs who had recently dropped the s*xual harassment lawsuit.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bill asked Tomas to become his personal spy at the firm, and unbeknownst to him, Hayley mistakenly eavesdropped on his conversations with Tomas. Later, she admitted to hearing everything, and he reminded her that the confidentiality clause in place made it impermissible for her to talk about the conversation with anybody else.

Hayley spent time thinking about her potential pregnancy and how, if her unborn child were to be a girl, she would never want her to be on the receiving end of terrible workplace conditions. She shared her thoughts with Bill, who made it seem like it was Hayley's fault. He claimed that Mike's behavior at the firm had gone unnoticed because he had been too busy being in a relationship with her.

Ad

Anita Dupree attended a meeting with Jim Price, a talent promoter, upon Vernon's insistence. Jim gave her an opportunity at a comeback and advised her to perform once with Dani and Naomi before her much-awaited solo set. While she seemed extremely nervous regarding her performance, Vernon supported her decisions and reassured her that he would be there for her every step of the way.

Ad

Chelsea Hamilton, who had been working as a purse designer with Kat and focusing on launching their new purse line business, revealed how she felt that Samantha Richardson would be a great model to promote their new line. However, Chelsea was upset when Samantha agreed with Kat's decision to have Dani Dupree on board their business as the Chief Marketing Officer on Beyond The Gates.

Andre, Dani's recent partner, shared some intimate moments with her, and Dani thanked him for ensuring that her drinking problem was not getting out of hand anymore. Dani also shared her and Pamela's plans for opening their new Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency. Chelsea went over to Dani's apartment to offer her the job as the Chief Marketing Officer, but Dani declined.

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More