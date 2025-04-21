Beyond the Gates recap (April 21, 2025): Joey threatens Doug, Eva gossips with Tomas, and Anita overcomes her fear

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first aired in February 2025 and has the Dupree family members as its titular characters. The show is mainly set inside the sprawling community of Fairmont Crest Estates, where the rich and the elite reside. Beyond the Gates focuses on themes of rivalries, family feuds, drama, scandals, and romance.

In the April 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the drama escalated at Fairmont Crest Estates. Vanessa shared with Nicole Richardson how she was worried about Doug lately, while Joey had a heated conversation with Doug regarding his gambling at the casino.

Meanwhile, Kat and Chelsea discussed Dani Dupree being the potential Chief Marketing Officer for their upcoming business, and the Dupree women let their hair down at the family karaoke night.

Everything that happened on the April 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the latest episode of Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride shared with Nicole Richardson how she was worried about her husband, Doug McBride. She had been feeling that he was not alright, and it unsettled her. Meanwhile, Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, had a conversation with Doug and told him that the two of them were not friends.

Despite having paid for Doug's huge gambling debt bill once before, Joey asked for money from Doug and threatened to add tax to it as well. While Doug tried to tell Joey that since he had hurt his hand at the nurse's station, he had been earning less since he was not able to perform many surgeries, Joey paid no heed to his troubles and meant business.

Vanessa met Doug, and he told her about his hurt hand, which had been causing him some significant worries. Vanessa seemed to be tense and asked him whether he was alright, and also whether he was not alright with their arrangement of having an open marriage.

Doug reassured her that he was not worried about that, while Joey told Randy that he had finally been able to catch Doug at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Hamilton tried to find out from her mother, Dani Dupree, about her future plans, but to no avail since Dani did not reveal anything. On the other hand, Chelsea's business partner, Kat, insisted that it would be good if Dani became their Chief Marketing Officer.

However, Chelsea reiterated that she was not on board with the plan. She had recently been able to take a breather from Dani and did not want to go back to working with her.

At the Dupree women's family karaoke night, Anita Dupree seemed reluctant to get on stage since she felt afraid that somebody would shoot her imperfect performance video and put it online on the internet. However, after some convincing, she finally did get up on stage and turned out to be a great singer.

Eva met with Julia and Jonathan, the two party planners for Ted and Nicole's anniversary bash, and hit it off. The three got along well, and later she joined Tomas for drinks and gave him the gossip about what had been going on at Bill's law firm. Leslie met with her friends Mona and Jan and told them that one of her exes had returned to her life, but did not reveal his name.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

