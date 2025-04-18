Beyond The Gates recap (April 18, 2025): Vanessa's confession, Kat's idea, and Dani and Pamela's modeling agency

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first aired in February 2025, and is set inside the sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and focuses on the Dupree family members, who are considered to be Black royalty. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of romance, family feuds, drama, business rivalries, and scandals.

In the April 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the drama intensified at Fairmont Crest. Vanessa McBride and Nicole Richardson bonded over wine and discussed matters regarding Joey Armstrong.

Meanwhile, Joey shared his true intentions regarding Doug and Vanessa with Randy, and Pamela Curtis offered Dani Dupree a business idea that she could not decline.

Everything that happened on the April 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 18, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride went over to Nicole Richardson's apartment with a bottle of wine to celebrate the upcoming weekend. Before the two began drinking, Nicole asked Vanessa about her involvement with Joey Armstrong and helping him buy real estate for his mother.

Nicole had told Vanessa about Joey and his shady behavior, including lying about his mother's demise to Vanessa, and had warned her to stay away from him. Vanessa tried to convince Nicole to accept Joey's loving side, but to no avail.

Finally, Nicole asked Vanessa regarding her emotional connection with him, and she ended up admitting that she had feelings for Joey.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Doug spent time at the hospital, staying away from Joey's casino and instead engaging in small bets with the nurses. Joey asked Randy to try to get Doug back into gambling, and also admitted to him that he wanted to get through Doug and use his wife, Vanessa, for his own financial gains.

His plan involved pushing Doug into enough debt so he had to turn to Vanessa for her real estate firm. When that happened, Joey planned to use the firm as a cover for his money laundering business.

At the hospital, in a fit of rage, Doug ended up bashing his hand on the nurse's station, which could potentially injure himself and his ability to conduct surgeries in the near future.

Kat and Chelsea Hamilton discussed their upcoming design business, and Kat suggested that they could approach Dani Dupree to be their Chief Marketing Officer.

Chelsea quickly shot that idea down and made it clear that she was not eager to collaborate with her mother professionally anymore, since she had just quit her modeling career, which was controlled by Dani.

Kat tried to sell the idea to Chelsea differently, telling her that in this scenario, Dani would be the one working for them, and Chelsea seemed to keep an open mind. Pamela Curtis went over for a surprise visit to Dani Dupree's house and announced that she had a plan in mind for them.

Pamela revealed that she was eager to open a modeling agency with Dani. The latter seemed to be on board with the idea, but the only condition she laid out was that the name of the agency needed to have her last name first and be called the Dupree-Curtis Modeling Agency.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

