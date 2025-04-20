Beyond the Gates preview sees family drama ignite as Leslie exposes the affair and Eva lashes out over hidden paternity

Secrets are about to explode on Beyond the Gates, and the fallout will affect several families. During the week of April 21–25, we saw some major-stakes secrets get revealed, tearful showdowns, and a game of wits that can topple it all.

The weekly preview shows a surprise twist as Dana "Leslie" Thomas discovers a secret she's held on to for ages with Nicole Richardson, one that threatens to destroy her marriage.

Meanwhile, Leslie's daughter Eva blows her top in rage as her mother's deceptions begin to unravel.

Along with the paternity scandals, Doug will finally admit to his gambling addiction, and Bill will grapple with both declining health and increasing opposition to his control of the firm.

Naomi stands up for a homeless lady in a scene that reflects her growing commitment to justice, and Anita will be forced to confront a startling revelation.

Once new partners are introduced and long-hidden truths come to light, Fairmont Crest will be rocked to its core.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for Beyond the Gates

Leslie dropped a bomb on Nicole on Beyond the Gates

Leslie reappears in Nicole's world with drama, arriving unexpectedly and distraught. In a rush and desperate, she tells Nicole that she has something she must tell her.

Spoilers indicate that this visit will be the revelation of an affair, most likely by Nicole's husband, Ted. This is not hearsay; this is a decades-old secret that can ruin Nicole's marriage.

The repercussions of this discussion are going to be tremendous, as Nicole starts questioning all she ever believed regarding her relationship and her inner circle.

Without Ted in the picture, it's safe to say he's going to have to respond to some tough questions later on.

Eva blows up over her mother's lies on Beyond the Gates

While Leslie's admission shakes the life of Nicole, it has an equally explosive effect at home as well. In another episode, Eva assaults her mother, accusing her of being a pathological liar.

Her anger is not so much about the affair, it's personal. Spoilers indicate that Leslie may have exposed Ted to be Eva's biological father, something that had been hidden for years.

Eva has spent her entire adult life walking the tightrope of professional relationships with the Richardson family, keeping her secret identity under wraps.

Now that Leslie may go public with the affair without the entire truth coming out, Eva is shocked and betrayed.

Her tantrum represents a huge turning point, as Eva is now faced with deciding whether to continue to keep the secret or, at last, tell.

Andre and Dani’s relationship heats up on Beyond the Gates

While one relationship implodes, another heats up behind closed doors. Andre is shown at Dani’s home, casually lounging post-romance, while Dani snaps playful photos of him with his camera.

Their relationship has been simmering for weeks, and now it’s clear they’ve crossed the line into something more. This development is particularly risky, given Dani’s emotional instability and Andre’s complicated ties to the Richardson family.

Their "situationship" can stay hidden, but because Eva and Ted are in the public eye now, their secret won't stay secret for long before being drawn into the drama.

Anita faces her worst nightmare on Beyond the Gates

In a darker moment, Anita Dupree has a tortured dinner with husband Vernon and confesses to being frightened. That fleeting fearfulness hints at an even greater concern.

Spoilers recall the Duprees share a secret regarding their grandson Martin Richardson, and Anita's increasingly more anxious mood could be the secret closer than ever before to its revelation.

Whatever it is that Martin has done in his past, legal issues, or some suppressed family secret, Anita realizes that disclosure would destroy everything. Her fear is real and probably warranted on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

