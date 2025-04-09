Beyond The Gates spoilers: Leslie strikes again, Andre faces backlash, and Samantha reaches for stardom

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond the Gates, first premiered in February 2025 and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show is set inside the sprawling estates of Fairmont Crest in Maryland, Washington. Beyond The Gates revolves around the lives of the members of the Dupree family, who were considered to be Black royalty.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 9, 2025, reveal that things will keep getting more intense and dramatic at Fairmont Crest Estates. Leslie Thomson's malicious activities will make Laura Peterson feel suspicious, Andre will be on the receiving end of negative feedback for his documentary film, and Samantha Richardson's dreams and aspirations of being a model will be known by everybody.

What to expect on the April 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomson will realize that her activities have made people around her suspicious. She had gone to visit Laura at the hospital and had secretly injected her IV bag with something suspicious. Spoilers reveal that Laura might have a feeling that Leslie could potentially be linked to this.

Recently on the show, not only did she demand fifty thousand dollars from Ted Richardson in exchange for staying away from his family and keeping quiet about the affair that they had shared a long time ago, she had also run Laura off the road causing an accident just to ensure that her daughter Eva had the opportunity to be the assistant for the Richardson family so that she could keep an eye on them.

While Laura's health had not yet deteriorated, the plot will explore how her recovery progresses in the upcoming episodes of the show. Spoilers reveal that somebody could also link Laura's accident as well as her new health issues with Leslie Thomson. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Andre had been busy filming his nurses' documentary at the hospital.

In the upcoming April 9, 2025, episode, Andre will film a scene in which Ashley Morgan will be behind the nurse's station. Ashley will immediately come up to him and desperately ask him to delete the footage, causing a stir at the hospital. Spoilers reveal that Ashley's reason behind asking him to erase the footage could be revealed in upcoming episodes.

In addition to these developments, recently on the show, Chelsea Hamilton had her last ever runway show as a model, drawing an end to her fashion career and a new beginning for her as a purse designer. The charity fashion show was a huge success, and Dani Dupree's efforts as the manager and the emcee of the show to make it memorable for her daughter paid off.

Smitty and Martin's daughter had also been there in attendance as Chelsea's assistant and walked the runway quite professionally, wearing a designer dress, while everyone cheered for her. Spoilers suggest that Samantha would open up to Chelsea about her dreams and aspirations of becoming a model like her and would ask her to help her break into the tough industry.

Chelsea will readily help her out, while Dani Dupree will potentially step up as Samantha's manager, causing tensions to escalate between her and Chelsea later in the week.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More