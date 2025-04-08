Beyond The Gates spoilers: Dani’s plan backfires, Chelsea’s exit gets complicated, and Smitty faces a shocking assignment

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025, created by Michele Van Jean. Set in the elite Fairmont Crest Estates, it follows the wealthy African-American Dupree family and explores romance, business rivalries, family feuds, and scandals.

Ad

Spoilers for the April 8 episode hint at major drama: Chelsea Hamilton’s final modeling gig will be a success, Dani Dupree’s efforts to make it special may backfire, and Smitty will start a new job.

Dani, who had only recently found out about Chelsea's aspirations of quitting modelling to become a designer, had struggled with the idea of not having to manage her daughter's career at first but eventually wanted to make her last runway show memorable. Spoilers reveal that things will not go as planned.

Ad

Trending

What to expect on the April 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Chelsea Hamilton will walk her last fashion show. The charity event had been the talk of the town for a while now, and finally, Chelsea would end her modelling career with a bang. Recently on the show, she had confessed to her mother and manager, Dani Dupree, that she wanted to quit modelling to pursue being a purse designer full time.

Ad

Ad

Dani Dupree had initially been upset to hear of the news but later decided to divert her energy in trying to make the experience unforgettable for Chelsea. Spoilers reveal that Dani's plan will backfire in some way or the other. There could either be a wardrobe malfunction, or Chelsea would not be allowed to use one of her self-designed purses, or Bill Hamilton would show up at the venue, causing disruptions.

Ad

Dani Dupree will be all set to be the emcee for the show. Spoilers reveal that something or the other will go wrong, causing the outgoing model to be upset about her last ever fashion show. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Smitty will have to face a new assignment. Smitty and Martin had been having a rough few weeks, with both of them bickering about Martin's habit to keep secrets from him.

Ad

In last week's episodes of the show, Martin was shown keeping a big secret from Smitty as well as his kids. He shared the burden of his predicament with Anita and Vernon Dupree and told them how he had been having nightmares as a result of it. Despite Martin's ordeal, Anita and Vernon told him how damaging it could be if the news got out. Viewers are yet to find out what this secret is.

Ad

Ad

On the April 7, 2025, episode of the show, Smitty had walked in on Martin sleeping and saw him wake up from a nightmare, feeling startled. He felt concerned and tried to ask him what he dreamt of but Martin did not reveal that it was due to the secret. After that conversation, the two of them had a fight with each other.

In the upcoming episode, Smitty will have to take a new step in his career and take part in a project that also involves an influencer. Spoilers reveal that Smitty's assignment could potentially be linked with the secret that Martin had been hiding from him. This could cause more arguments and clashes between the couple.

Ad

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More