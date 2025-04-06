Beyond the Gates preview sees Leslie stirring trouble, Chelsea preparing to exit, and Ted facing the past

April 7–11 on Beyond the Gates will be one of the most intense weeks, as some of our characters experience gigantic turning points. The weekly preview for Beyond the Gates shows that Chelsea will take center stage as she prepares for her final strut down the runway, with Dani working behind the scenes to ensure everything goes according to her master plan.

But mother-daughter drama is brewing to blow and derail the moment. At the same time, Leslie will stage the groundwork for a secret revenge scheme against Ted, utilizing the upcoming anniversary celebration as the venue for her brazen act.

Although she'll try to keep in the shadows for now, her true motives will creep toward the forefront. At the same time, Ted's carefully guarded secret will come back to torment him, putting both his marriage and his image in the community at risk.

Aside from these central plots, Andre's troubled documentary will cause havoc in the hospital, Doug's casinos will begin to impact his work, and Samantha's ambitions will rock the boat between Dani and Chelsea.

Each plot will bring itself closer to its boiling point over a week of high tension and explosive consequences.

Chelsea makes plans for a final walk on Beyond the Gates

With a crucial fashion event getting close, Chelsea will focus on her career as a model for what could be the final time. While the production is designed to be celebratory, Chelsea's unresolved issues with Dani will create conflict.

As Chelsea prepares to claim her place in the spotlight, Dani will be eagerly primed to exploit every aspect of the experience.

Tuesday will see Dani orchestrating the runway show to perfection, set on establishing the legacy she has planned for her daughter, with or without Chelsea's input.

But this attention in tandem might push their relationship to the breaking point. By Friday, Chelsea's role in Samantha's up-and-coming modeling career will fan the flames.

Samantha, who is waiting impatiently to leave her mark, will look to Chelsea for help in getting into the line of work.

Dani can envision this as a further threat to her domination of Chelsea's career. The fragile relationship between mother and daughter could easily be destroyed under the pressure of conflicting expectations and goals.

Leslie plots her revenge on Beyond the Gates

While Dani and Chelsea's story unfolds in the fashion world, Leslie will be preparing for another kind of dramatic reveal. After handing over a lot of money to Eva, Leslie will instruct her to keep a low profile, just long enough to make Ted feel secure.

Her real target will be the anniversary party celebration, and she will intend to attack Ted in a planned move. This planned attack can have long-term effects on Ted's professional reputation and his relationships with his family members.

But Leslie's plan will not stay hidden forever. As the week progresses, someone is sure to begin to figure out the connection between her and the car accident that landed Laura in the hospital and sent Eva scrambling for an impromptu career change.

If suspicion escalates, Leslie could be discovered before she gets the chance to strike. Either way, her ongoing behind-the-scenes maneuvering will keep several characters on their toes on Beyond the Gates.

Other developments to expect on Beyond the Gates this week

And as for Ted, the repercussions of past choices will finally come back to haunt him. On Monday, he'll take action to shield his family from the fallout of Leslie's scheming.

But by Friday, the weight of his past will come crashing into the present, threatening not just his marriage but his standing in the community.

With secrets out and personal history haunting him at the worst possible time, Ted will be forced to confront the cost he paid for his past actions, and whether he still has a shot at fixing what he's broken.

Andre's hospital documentary project will continue to be a source of friction. Ashley will confront him after she catches him taping her in an incriminating pose, ordering him to erase the tape.

Their raw fight might reveal underlying, unresolved feelings, ones Shanice is already starting to notice.

Meanwhile, Doug's issues with gambling will start to carry over into his work, affecting patient care and predicting potential disciplinary measures on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

