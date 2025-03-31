Beyond The Gates spoilers: Eva outsmarts Kat, Chelsea stands her ground and Bill plays dirty

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025, and has received critical acclaim for its characters and storytelling. The show follows the lives of an affluent African-American family who are considered to be Black royalty. The soap's characters reside inside the gated community of Fairmont Estates in Maryland, Washington.

Ad

Spoilers for the March 31, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that the episode will have a lot of drama and scandals. Bill will sneak up on Naomi while she works on his sexual harassment case, and Andre will be seen purposefully avoiding Ashley. Meanwhile, Chelsea will find out Dani's real feelings regarding her decision to quit modeling and become a full-time purse designer.

Everything to expect on the March 31, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

Ad

Trending

Spoilers reveal that in the March 31, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Bill Hamilton will have a plan underway in order to blindside his daughter Naomi, who is on the opposing side of a legal sexual harassment case against him. While he does love his daughter, he is very powerful and hates losing his battles.

Since the case is a direct attack on him and his firm, he will have something planned to try to jeopardize it.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chelsea Hamilton will finally find out her mother, Dani Dupree's true feelings regarding her decision to quit being a model full-time and instead try to work as a purse designer. Dani, who was Chelsea's manager for her entire modeling career, initially reacted well to the news but was secretly extremely unhappy and displeased.

The March 31, 2025, episode will show whether Dani reacts in a positive way or whether she will try to persuade Chelsea to try to convince her to go back to her original modeling career. Spoilers reveal that she might potentially try to control her daughter's decision and persuade her to reconsider.

Ad

In addition, Andre has been acting weirdly around Ashley lately. Recently, on the show, Nicole asked Andre to try to maintain distance from Ashley since she was in a happy relationship. He assured her that he was not interested in trying to rekindle a relationship with someone who had not been interested in him for a while now.

Ad

On the March 31, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Kat and Eva will finally have a face-off with each other. Kat had been trying to do whatever it took to keep Eva away from Tomas. Spoilers reveal that in the episode, a showdown will happen between the two of them, who are, in reality, half-sisters.

Kat had explicitly expressed that she was not fond of Eva and had disliked her from the very beginning since the latter had joined Kat's family as their assistant.

Ad

Vanessa and Joey will also have a serious conversation regarding houses, but they might also have an intimate conversation. Vanessa had been skeptical of both Joey and Doug from the start, but viewers will be able to see whether their connection progresses or not.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback