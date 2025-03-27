Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat plots against Eva while Martin & Smitty struggle with Tyrell’s secret

CBS's Beyond The Gates first premiered on American daytime television on February 24, 2025 and has received critical acclaim for its characters and storytelling. The show focuses on the lives of an affluent African-American family who are considered to be Black royalty. Beyond The Gates characters reside inside the gated community of Fairmont Estates in Maryland, Washington.

Spoilers for the upcoming March 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that the episode will have several interesting plotlines unfolding. Martin's family's concerns regarding their son Tyrell would end up with Martin and Smitty having a confrontation with each other while Kat Richardson will scheme and try to expose the reality of her half-sister Eva.

What to expect on the March 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates?

In the March 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Smitty and Martin will struggle with their precarious relationship and have issues regarding their son Tyrell. In recent episodes of the show, Smitty was shown feeling left out in his relationship with Martin after he found out that Martin had ambitions to become the United States President.

Smitty found this out when he overheard one of Martin's phone calls with Anita and Vernon Dupree. In addition to that, Smitty also found out that Martin had shot down an offer on Smitty's behalf from a publication company that was willing to hire him as an investigative reporter. With their relationship already in trouble, in the upcoming episode, the two will be worried regarding Tyrell's secret.

Tyrell Richardson had been keeping a secret from his parents which only his sister, Samantha Richardson, knew about and she had already swore to not reveal it. In addition to that, Kat Richardson will try to expose Eva, her family's new temporary assistant who she had been suspicious of right from the very beginning.

While she is still unaware that Eva is her half-sister and both of them share the same father, Ted Richardson, her plans to expose Eva might turn out to affect her familial ties and relationships. Kat's family has expressed how they felt that lately she had been acting like a brat regarding matters with Eva.

Dana Leslie will also try to involve herself in trying to help Eva out but the storylines and plot points on Beyond The Gates suggest that this could be a move directed towards her own personal gains and not out of selflessness.

In recent episodes of the soap opera, Elon Hawthorne, who was the chief of police as well as Jacob Hawthorne's father, gave a warning to Marcel. Marcel had been a dishonest and greedy police officer and had been working for Joey Armstrong. Jacob Hawthorne on finding out about this informed his father Elon.

Elon had spoken to Marcel and had asked him to be gentler with his son and also reminded him to make sure his side business was carried out in Jacob's absence. He warned him that he would not be able to cover for him if thingss got out of hand. In the upcoming episode, Marcel will be extra nice to Jacob amidst these situations.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS Network and stream episodes a day later on Paramount+.

