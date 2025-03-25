Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin defies Vernon, Chelsea quits modeling, and Dani turns to alcohol

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. In this episode, Dani turns to alcohol when she struggles to come to terms with her divorce. Meanwhile, Martin refuses to listen to Vernon when the latter gives him some harsh advice regarding his presidential aspirations. Later, Chelsea quits modeling to pursue her dream of becoming a designer.

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Joey expressed his interest in working with Vanessa. Previously, he had gained control over Doug through gambling. Vanessa walked right into a trap after agreeing to work with Joey at the casino.

In the meantime, Chelsea made a big decision regarding her career path. Although she knew that Dani wanted her to pursue a career in modeling, she planned to become a handbag designer. Later, Kat and Tom grew closer as romance sparked between the two of them.

With everything that is happening in Fairmont Crest, fans eagerly await to watch what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Dani begins using alcohol as an escape

In Tuesday's episode of Beyond the Gates, airing on March 25, 2025, Dani has had a turbulent week and life has not treated her well. After her divorce, she intially promised to make Bill's life hell.

She got into a legal trouble when she showed up with a gun at Bill and Hayley's wedding. She also received criticism from her own family for her reckless behavior.

Presently, Dani suffers from an emotional spiral behind closed doors. She begins drinking alcohol as a way to escape her misery. Andre sticks to Dani to support her emotionally, but it is not enough for her. Although she clings to Andre, she often takes things too far.

She struggles to stop thinking about Bill. As a result, she goes back to the bottle and turns to alcohol when she feels down in her life. With the current ongoings, fans wonder how Dani will cope with her life.

Beyond the Gates: Chelsea quits modeling while Martin refuses to obey Vernon

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea plans to make a big career move. As Naomi takes up a case, where she ends up suing her father, Bill, it seems that Dani's daughters are stepping out on their own to flourish outside of their mother's shadow.

Fans of show know that modeling has been Dani's dream for Chelsea. Previously, Dani believed that it would be best for Chelsea to become a model.

However, it seems that Chelsea has other plans regarding her career path. When she opens up about her career goals, Dani gets stunned and unhappy.

Chelsea reveales to her friends that she wishes to become a handbag designer, shaking things up in Fairmont Crest. On the other hand, Dani does not take it very well when Chelsea decides to quit modeling.

However, Chelsea is quite determined to leave modeling behind to chase her dream of becoming a designer.

Later, on Beyond the Gates, Vernon finally confronts Martin about his future plans. It has been revealed that Martin's presidential campaign will expose many secrets of the Dupree family.

Vernon is not in the mood to let that happen. To protect the secerts of the family, he gives some harsh advice to Martin.

For the sake of the family's reputation, it is exected that Vernon will be asking Martin to give up his presidential aspirations and back down from the election.

However, Martin is determined to run for president, nor matter what. Their equation is expected to get sour when Martin defies Vernon and refuses to obey him.

As the work relationship between Vernon and Martin comes to an end, fans of Beyond the Gates await to find out what finally happens between them.

Additionally, with the latest developments in the show's storyline, viewers are eager to discover how Dani reacts to Chelsea's decision regarding her career.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

