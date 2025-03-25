Beyond the Gates recap (March 24, 2025): Naomi is in dilemma, while Eva flirts with Tomas

Beyond the Gates was the most anticipated daytime soap opera of 2025, debuting on February 24, 2025. It is the first new soap opera in over 25 years to feature a Black leading cast. The show is set in a fictional gated society of Fairmint Crest and follows the complex lives of the Dupree Family.

Ad

The Dupree family is one of the most powerful families in the fictional society. The latest episode of Beyond the Gates, which aired on March 24, 2025, centers around dilemmas faced by nearly every character. Naomi struggles with whether to file a case, while Chelsea is unsure how to confront her mother about her career. Meanwhile, as Kat is looking to spend more time with Tomas, Eva is making her moves on him.

Ad

Trending

Everything that happened on Beyond the Gates on March 24, 2025

Ad

Naomi's dilemma is to file a harassment case

Naomi is struck with some shocking information about an employee at her father's law firm. She learns that an employee named Mike Davis has caused some woman discomfort, and they want Naomi to file a complaint against him. However, doing so would mean going against her father.

The two already have a rocky relationship, especially after Bill married Naomi's ex-bestie, Haley. Later in Beyond the Gates, Naomi goes to her husband, Jacob, to discuss the matter. He advises her to follow her gut and do what feels right. Still confused, Naomi goes to Anita, where she tells her the entire matter, though she leaves the decision of filing the case in her hands. She reminds her that Dupree women don’t back down from a challenge.

Ad

Love triangle

Ad

Beyond the Gates is filled with complex relationships, and one of the most intriguing dynamics unfolding is the love triangle between Kat, Tomas, and Eva. Fans are already aware of the ongoing feud between Kat and Eva. As Kat suspects something is wrong with Eva, Eva hates Kat's guts for this. To make things more interesting, Tomas, who likes Kat, is liked by Eva.

Eva finds Tomas attractive, and she flirts with him when they run into each other at Grand Memorial Hospital. Tomas, the lawyer, comes there to get an update on a client. Upon seeing him, Eva fakes a knee injury to get his attention. While they are together, she constantly keeps asking about how his date with Kat went, and he claims that they are just casual. At the same time, Kat calls him and asks him if he would want to catch up with her.

Ad

Chelsea wants to leave modeling

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Kat catch up to discuss Kat's date with Tomas. During their conversation, Chelsea confesses that she does not want to continue modeling. She wants to focus on their brand and grow as a designer. However, she is afraid of how her "momager," Dani, would react.

Jacob is suspicious of his new partner

In the previous episode of Beyond the Gates, Jacob reunites with an old partner, Marcel. Though Marcel initially comes across as rude, Jacob suspects something is wrong with him. Jacob confides in his father, Elon, the chief of the police, who advises him to be certain before taking any action.

Ad

Meanwhile, Marcel is secretly working with Joey Armstrong, who runs a casino. The dynamic between the two characters has sparked a wavering suspicion in Jacob. While Jacob is on a mission to find the reality behind their connection, Elon is cleaning up his side of the road.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback