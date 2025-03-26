Beyond The Gates recap (March 26, 2025): Chelsea opens up to Dani while Naomi struggles with a hard decision regarding Bill

CBS's Beyond The Gates premiered on February 24, 2025, on American daytime television. The show, created by the veteran Michele Van Jean, focuses on an affluent African-American family at Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Beyond The Gates focuses on the lives and happenings of the Dupree family, which struggles with family rivalries, feuds, romantic relationships, and scandals.

The March 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Hamilton finally opened up to Dani Dupree regarding her future plans with her modelling career and business ambitions, while Naomi Hamilton Hawthrone agreed to take on sexual harassment suits against her father from his former colleagues.

Everything that happened on the March 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the March 26, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree's daughter, Chelsea Hamilton, finally talks to her mother regarding her decision to quit modelling. She opened up to Dani about her business ambition of wanting to collaboratively open a purse brand business alongside her dear friend Kat.

While Dani Dupree was shown trying to be supportive in front of her daughter, in private, she felt like things were falling apart. Dani's life ever since her divorce from Bill has had many challenges, and she has spent her time trying to help Chelsea further in her career and being the fashion momager. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Dani's frustrations might make her resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms like drinking copious amounts of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree's elder daughter, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, struggled with her own fair share of worries. Naomi's father, Bill Hamilton, was served in the March 25, 2025, episode and was extremely shocked to find out that it was his daughter who initiated the serving. Naomi grappled with trying to decide whether to take up the cases of sexual harassment against Bill from his former colleagues.

Naomi shared her troubles with Anita Dupree, and Anita supported her. She asked Naomi to accept that it would be an uphill battle trying to take on a case against her father, but the end of it would be rewarding and the right thing to do for all three women who had dared to come forward.

Tom and Kat's characters on Beyond The Gates spent time together and bonded. Tom confided in Kat and shared all he knew about the ongoing Hamilton family drama. Lately on the show, Kat was shown expressing that while she was not in love with Tom yet, she was willing to try to take their relationship to the next level. Tom's efforts to cozy up to Kat by sharing gossip might help the two of them get closer.

In the recent episodes of Beyond The Gates, Bradley Smith had caught Martin lying when he overheard his conversation with Anita and Vernon Dupree. Martin expressed his aspiration to Vernon about his dreams of being the President of the United States one day, but Bradley, his husband, was unaware. Bradley tried to find out and question Martin regarding other secrets that he might have been keeping.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

