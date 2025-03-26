Beyond the Gates recap (March 25, 2025): Bill faces Naomi's lawsuit while Chelsea's revelation stuns Dani

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates aired on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. In this episode, Bill learned the truth about her daughter, Naomi, suing him. Dani was stunned when Chelsea shared that she had decided to quit modeling. Later, Anita and Vernon tried to pursuade Martin to give up on his presidential aspirations.

For the ones who are unfamiliar with the show, Beyond the Gates premiered for the first time on February 24, 2025. Conceptualized by Michele Val Jean, the CBS soap opera is set in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C. The daytime drama revolves around the Duprees, a wealthy African-American family living in a gated community.

Everything that happened on the March 25, 2025 episode of Beyond the Gates

Bill learns about Naomi's lawsuit

In the episode of Beyond the Gates that released on March 25, 2025, Bill warned Mike about his inappropriate workplace behavior. Bill threatened to throw him out of the window when Mike made a comment about Bill's wife, Hayley. Mike realized that Bill would not tolerate disrespect.

The women who were pursuing the s*xual harrassment case informed Naomi that they no longer needed her services to avoid forcing her to go against her own father, Bill. However, Naomi insisted that she was the best person to take Bill down and she had already drawn up the complaint. Although the case could permanently destroy her relationship with Bill, she was confident about her victory.

When Naomi arrived at Bill's office, he told her that he was glad she came to heal their relationship. However, things took a turn as Bill was served the legal papers. He was surprised after realizing that his own daughter was suing him.

Chelsea's revelation shocks Dani

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea explained to Anita that she and Kat planned to launch a luxury brand. She admitted that it would be difficult for her to balance both business and modeling. Anita figured out that Chelsea had not informed her mother, Dani, about her decision yet.

Chelsea was worried about how Dani would react to her career move, but Anita reassured her by saying that Dupree women always create their own paths. She promised to help Chelsea if her mother had an unlikely reaction.

Later, Dani announced that she had negotiated a three-year contract for Chelsea to be the face of the show. Chelsea informed her that she wished to quit modeling and chase her dream of becoming a handbag designer. Dani did not take it very well.

Vernon and Anita warn Martin

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progressed, Anita and Vernon discussed Martin's plan to run for president. Anita said that it could never happen. She mentioned that Martin's past and the vetting process would ruin him, hurting the entire family. Vernon agreed that Martin needed to be stopped.

Vernon and Anita confronted Martin at the club. They warned him by saying that if he continued prusuing his presidential aspirations, his career would be destroyed. They feared that the truth about his past and other family secrets would come to the surface that would ultimately affect everyone in the family.

However, Martin refused to back down from the race. He insisted that he wanted to achieve more than what the previous generation had achieved. When his grandparents suggested that he should run and manage a foundation instead, he felt offended and accused them of thinking he was not worthy.

Smitty suspects Martin

Later, on Beyond the Gates, Smitty interrupted Martin when the latter was deep in his thought. When Martin claimed that he was working late on a tax bill, Smitty suspected that he was considering running for higher office. He told Martin that he was absent from their kids' lives because of his work.

Although Martin denied any plans to run for president, Smitty was convinced that Martin had other intentions. When Vernon summoned Martin to convince him to back down from the race, Smitty arrived at the scene just in time.

Smitty secretly listened to Martin's conversation with Anita and Vernon and overheard Martin joking that Vernon could sleep in the Lincoln bedroom when he would visit him. When they returned home, Smitty confronted Martin and accused him of hiding his presidential aspirations.

As tensions rise higher than ever, fans wonder what would happen to Bill and Naomi's relationship when she sues him. Additionally, with the latest developments in the show, fans eagerly await to find out how Dani reacts to Chelsea's revelation.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

