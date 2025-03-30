Beyond the Gates preview sees Jacob spying on Marcel, Naomi making a 911 call, and Bill in trouble

Next week on Beyond the Gates, the Fairmont Crest drama intensifies as secret agendas, treacherous coalitions, and family betrayal take center stage. March 31 through April 4, the new installments promise high-stakes confrontations and exploding surprises that can reshape the soap's complex dynamics.

Among the primary plots is one that leaves Jacob Hawthorne in an ethical dilemma as he uncovers incriminating evidence against his police colleague.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton's 911 call during an intense standoff with her dad also questions Bill Hamilton's health, or his character.

And Bill, in the meantime, the former power broker, is getting cornered on multiple fronts as legal, professional, and personal fronts converge.

Meanwhile, on another front, Kat confronts Eva, Chelsea is uncertain about her future, and Andre interviews for his documentary without Ashley's knowledge.

Nicole's surprise visit to a tense business meeting will leave the week on a high note with a bombshell that will rock Vanessa's life.

Jacob eyes Marcel on Beyond the Gates

Detective Jacob Hawthorne's suspicions against his partner Marcel Malone at last reach their boiling point when he catches him in the act of accepting money from Joey Armstrong, a man whose past is shrouded in doubt.

The clandestine exchange, seen under the veil of night, seals Jacob's suspicion and leads him to report the matter to his father, Police Chief Elon Hawthorne.

But Jacob is about to be surprised when Elon advises him to drop the issue and leave things alone.

Jacob is going to wrestle with the implications of it all when he has to decide if he wants to stick to his badge or remain truthful to himself. His next action could become collateral damage for his department and his family.

Naomi dials 911 amid tense confrontation with Bill on Beyond the Gates

At the same time, in Bill's office, Naomi and her father have a heated confrontation that ends with Naomi threatening to call 911.

Whether Bill is experiencing some kind of medical emergency or whether Naomi is simply making a symbolic threat, it is impossible to say, but the air is thick with tension.

Things only become more intense as Naomi takes increasingly more control of her case against Bill's law firm, which means that she is about to go head-to-head with her dad in and out of court.

At home, Naomi clashes with her new stepmom Hayley when she offers her help in a bitter, emotionally charged confrontation. Tensions in the Hamilton household refuse to die down.

Bill faces trouble everywhere on Beyond the Gates

While Naomi battles war in the courts, Bill's personal life takes a hit when Hayley goes searching for him and finds him missing.

Unbeknownst to her, Bill is seen in a pretty compromising position with his past flame, Dani Dupree.

The two have a quiet night together, and the unresolved tension between them seems to eliminate the line dividing past resentment and still-existing fondness.

Whether she is in love with him or just fantasizing, Bill may be playing with fire in his dealings with her.

With Naomi poised to sue, Hayley on the lookout, and Vernon and Anita Dupree scheming to keep him from pulling the trigger on a clandestine scheme, Bill might be heading for a drop into a deep abyss.

Chelsea reconsiders her path on Beyond the Gates

After having made the bold decision to leave modeling behind, Chelsea now regrets her choice. Prodded, but also scolded, by mom Dani, Chelsea's foray into fashion design may not go as smoothly as she hopes.

By the end of the week, Chelsea will have a change of heart, leaving her future in doubt once again.

Nicole drops a bomb on Vanessa on Beyond the Gates

Meanwhile, Vanessa is blindsided when Nicole interrupts her business meeting and drops a shocking bombshell.

Whatever the nature of Nicole's bombshell has been kept under wraps until now, it is likely to cause massive fallout in both Vanessa's personal and professional life.

With a number of its storylines coming to a head, Beyond the Gates has plenty to anticipate in terms of a week's worth of sizzling drama.

From spying at any cost to family treachery, Fairmont Crest is not resting on its laurels. So pay attention, because it's only the beginning.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

