Beyond The Gates recap (March 27, 2025): Nicole consoles Dani, Hayley and Naomi fight, and Smitty and Martin find Tyrell with a black eye

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, focuses on the lives and happenings of the affluent African-American Dupree family, considered Black Royalty in Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. The show first premiered on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Van Jean. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of family drama, romantic relationships, feuds, and scandals.

In the March 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree's sister, Nicole, met her and asked her how she had been holding up ever since Chelsea broke the news to her mother about quitting her modelling career. Meanwhile, Hayley accused Naomi of taking her father to court and not being loyal to him.

Everything that happened on the March 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the March 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole helped Dani Dupree, her sister, cope with the news of Chelsea announcing that she would be quitting her modelling career. Nicole tried to reason with her sister and make her understand that she needed to focus on herself more instead of trying to focus her attention on her former toxic relationships.

Nicole asked her to try to love herself a little more to help her get through her falling out with Bill and the news of his nuptials with Hayley. While Nicole's help was appreciated by her, she still felt shattered at the situation that she was in.

Meanwhile, Hayley had a heated debate and confrontation with Naomi regarding her taking up the court case of sexual harassment against Bill, her father. Hayley tried to make her understand that what Naomi was doing should not be done and Naomi replied by saying that the reason why Hayley had gotten her promotion was because of the women who had decided to sue Bill in the first place.

While Hayley retorted and said that she had earned that position through her hard work, Naomi did not mince her words and point-blank asked her whether she had been doing that by spending time intimately with her father. Naomi shared that she was far more heartbroken with Hayley going behind her back with her father and betraying her than she was with him for cheating on her mother, Dani Dupree.

The conversation between the two ended with Hayley threatening Naomi that she would be countersuing her in court when the case took place. At Orphey Gene's Martin and Smitty had a discussion, where Smitty seemed extremely upset with Martin's behavior recently.

He had found out after overhearing a phone call between Martin, Anita, and Vernon that he had ambitions to become the President of the United States, and now he had found out that Martin had rejected Smitty's job offer of being an investigative reporter without ever consulting him.

Smitty called out Martin's actions, and while Martin tried to make an excuse and tell him that the reason why he had done that was because he had assessed that the job was not good enough for him, Smitty remained hurt. The two went home to find that their son Tyrell had a black eye and was consumed with trying to figure out what happened to him.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

