Beyond the Gates spoilers: Chelsea quits modeling, Naomi sues her father, and Smitty questions Martin's honesty

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. In this episode, Naomi comes face-to-face with Bill when the latter learns the shocking truth about his daughter suing him. Meanwhile, Dani gets shocked when Chelsea quits modeling. Later, Smitty questions Martin and accuses him of keeping secrets.

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Anita and Vernon warned Martin to give up on his presidential aspirations as his campaign would hurt the entire family. However, Martin refused to back down. When his grandparents suggested that he should run a foundation, Martin felt insulted and accused them of thinking he was not worthy enough.

In the meantime, when Naomi visited Bill's office, he was glad she wanted to heal their relationship. However, things took a shocking turn when he realized his own daughter was suing him. Later, Dani informed Chelsea about the modeling deal she had negotiated for her. When Chelsea revealed that she had other plans regarding her career, Dani did not take it well.

With all the drama happening in Fairmont Crest, fans eagerly await to watch what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Beyond the Gates: Bill finds out that Naomi is suing him

In Wednesday's episode of Beyond the Gates, airing on March 26, 2025, Naomi finds herself in a moral dilemma. She is unsure whether she should pursue the sexual harassment case against her father, Bill. Although she does not want the attention to shift to her, she fears the women will not get justice if she does not pursue the case.

As Naomi finds herself in a tough spot, she asks Anita for some advice. Anita tells her that she believes she can win. She also warns Naomi, saying it can be difficult to take down her father. Anita advises her to take on the case because Dupree women never back down from challenges.

When Bill gets served the legal papers, he is shocked to realize that his own daughter is suing him. It is expected that things will turn sour as Naomi comes face-to-face with her father. In a shocking turn of events, Bill challenges Naomi when the latter sues him. With the current storyline, fans wonder whether Naomi will back down on her plans.

Beyond the Gates: Chelsea quits modeling while Smitty suspects Martin

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea prepares to tell her mother the truth. She finally tells Dani she does not want to pursue modeling anymore. Chelsea revealed her career plans right after Dani told her about the three-year modeling deal she negotiated for her. When Chelsea disobeys her mother, Dani is stunned.

Chelsea says she has decided to pursue a new career path in design. When she talks about her dream of becoming a handbag designer, it is expected that Dani will have an explosive reaction. Although Chelsea is determined to chase her goals by giving up on modeling, she fears that her decision might affect her relationship with her mother.

As Chelsea drops a bomb by revealing the shocking truth about her career to her mother, fans wonder how Dani will react to this news.

Later, on Beyond the Gates, Smitty finds out that Martin has not been completely honest with him. As Smitty questions Martin about his honesty, he wonders what other secrets Martin has been keeping from him.

Previously, Smitty asked Martin whether he intended to run for higher office, which Martin had denied. However, Smitty spied on him and discovered a shocking truth. He overheard Martin talking to Vernon about his presidential aspirations.

After returning home, Smitty confronts Martin and accuses him of keeping secrets. Smitty questions Martin about his plans and accuses him of hiding his presidential aspirations. As Smitty finds out the truth about Martin's plans, fans wonder whether this revelation will affect their relationship.

As Bill challenges Naomi after finding out that his own daughter is suing him, fans await answers on what finally happens between them. Additionally, with the latest developments, viewers are eager to see how Dani reacts to Chelsea's radical career move.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

