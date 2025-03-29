Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from March 31 to April 4, 2025

CBS's latest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, premiered on American daytime television on February 24, 2025. The show is created by Michele Van Jean and is focused on the members of the affluent African-American Dupree family. The Duprees reside inside a gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington.

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, Joey will collaborate with Vanessa in order to keep Doug in check. Dani Dupree's daughter, Chelsea, who recently made the major decision of quitting her modelling career, will have a change of heart. Meanwhile, Kat and Eva will have a face-off after Kat's trap. Bill will also pay a visit to his former partner, Dani.

Beyond The Gates spoilers for the episodes of next week from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025

Monday, March 31: Joey and Vanessa's collaboration, Dani's feelings regarding Chelsea, and Kat and Eva's face-off

On Monday's episode, Joey and Vanessa will try to devise a plan together in order to keep Doug in check, while Jacob is said to cause trouble for Marcel. Kat and Eva will face off with each other after Kat's plans to entrap Eva, while Dani will give Chelsea her input regarding her decision to change her career. Andre will avoid Ashley, and Bill will go behind Naomi's back.

Tuesday, April 1: Dani's unexpected visitor and Naomi's decision

Dani Dupree will receive an unexpected visitor, and Naomi will further her resolve to win the case against her father, Bill, who had been accused of s*xual harassment by his former colleagues. Jacob's character on Beyond The Gates will take a stand against Detective Malone.

Wednesday, April 2: Bill's honesty and Derek and Ashley's invitation to Andre

Bill will open up to Naomi about the real reason why he came to meet her. Meanwhile, Derek and Ashley will invite Andre to their house for dinner. In addition to that, Jacob and Naomi will struggle with major moral dilemmas over the decision they had taken in their personal and professional lives.

Thursday, April 3: Bill and Naomi's confrontation and Randy's attempts at finding out the truth from Doug

Randy will try to extract the truth from Doug by asking him difficult questions while Vanessa's business meeting will be crashed by Nicole. Elsewhere, ever since Naomi decided to take the case up against her father Bill, he had been extremely unhappy with the proceedings. In the April 3 episode, the father-daughter duo will confront each other.

Friday, April 4: Chelsea's sudden change of heart and Vanessa and Nicole's revelation to Vanessa

Spoilers suggest that Chelsea will have a change of heart, but regarding what, viewers will have to wait for Friday's episode to find that out. Vanessa will discover a shocking revelation from Nicole, which might affect her. Moreover, Andre will finally begin to work on his documentary film by conducting interviews.

Fans and interested viewers of Beyond The Gates can watch the show on CBS Network and stream episodes a day later on Paramount+.

