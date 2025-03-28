Beyond The Gates recap (March 28, 2025): Ted and Leslie's confrontation, Kat's trap, and Tyrell's bully problem

CBS's brand new soap opera, Beyond The Gates, which premiered on February 24, 2025, has gathered a fan following and received critical acclaim. The show, created by Michele Van Jean, focuses on the affluent African-American Dupree family living inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of love, rivalries, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

In the March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson had a heated confrontation with Dana Leslie over not being careful enough in trying to conceal their clandestine affair, while Kat laid down a devious trap to catch Eva red-handed while doing something suspicious and out of the blue.

Everything that happened on the March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things escalated and became filled with drama at Fairmont Crest Estates. Ted Richardson found Dana Leslie speaking to Kat Richardson in a bar, and was infuriated with her since he repeatedly asked her to be discreet regarding their affair.

Ted cornered her in an alley and had a heated argument regarding how important it was for them to make sure nobody found out any details regarding their affair. Meanwhile, recently on the show, Kat concocted an elaborate plan to find out something suspicious regarding Eva, her family's new assistant, whom she did not like. Kat was still unaware that the two were half-sisters, sharing Ted as their father.

Kat pretended to be her mother, Nicole, and emailed Eva, asking her to go back to the Richardson house to turn off the computer. She had also set up a camera on the desk and kept her purse as a proverbial trap to catch Eva red-handed. In the March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Eva was shown feeling dejected after feeling like her life had been significantly harder than Kat's, who had grown up in luxury and amidst a lot of privilege.

Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride was shown realising that something was extremely wrong between Joey and Doug after observing one of their interactions. Doug McBride, her husband, was in reality a gambler and had recently amassed a lot of debt at the casino, a fact that Vanessa was unaware of. Joey had stepped in to pay the bill, not in a bid to try to help Doug but to do something to make sure that Doug felt indebted to him.

In addition, Martin and Smitty's son, Tyrell, who had recently returned home with a black eye to the horror of his parents, opened up to his sister, Samantha Richardson, regarding a bullying problem. He made up excuses to both Martin and Smitty, who were extremely concerned, but decided to confide in his sister to try to get her help and support.

Martin and Smitty have recently been going through a variety of relationship problems regarding Martin keeping secrets from Smitty, like his ambitions to become the President of the United States, as well as rejecting Smitty's job offer on his behalf without telling him first.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes the next day on Paramount+.

