Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted threatens Leslie, Eva walks into Kat’s trap, and Vanessa senses danger

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond the Gates, premiered on American daytime television on February 24, 2025. Created by veteran producer Michele Van Jean, the soap focuses on the lives of the wealthy African-American Dupree family, who reside in the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington.

Ad

Spoilers for the upcoming March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that the drama will intensify. Ted Richardson will have a heated confrontation with Dana Leslie after he finds her talking to Kat Richardson, while Kat's trap for Eva will end up working against Eva.

Meanwhile, Vanessa will overhear a conversation between Joey and Doug, which will make her question whether everything is alright between them or not.

What to expect on the March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates?

In the March 28, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, Ted Richardson, who had been having an affair with Dana Leslie Thompson, will have a heated confrontation with her after discovering that she had been speaking to Kat Richardson at a bar. Ted had repeatedly warned Leslie to be careful in order to keep their relationship a secret, but her carelessness would anger him.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ted would corner her in an alley and confront her. Meanwhile, Kat would have to deal with a lot of drama of her own. Recently, she tried to come up with a plan to catch Eva red-handed, as she had been extremely suspicious of her ever since she had come into her family's life as an assistant.

In a recent episode of Beyond the Gates, Kat pretended to be her mother, Nicole Richardson, and sent an email to Eva, asking her to return to the Richardson house to shut the computer down. Kat also knowingly set up a camera on the desk and left her purse out, hoping to catch Eva doing something suspicious.

Ad

Eva, already in a bad mood after confiding in Leslie, had been lamenting how Ted, who was actually her father, wanted nothing to do with her mother after finding out that she was pregnant with Eva.

Ad

When she went into the Richardson house, she spoke with Ted regarding how Kat vehemently disliked her. She also was shown feeling horrible about the fact that Kat, who was her half-sister, had grown up in such a luxurious and privileged manner while she had to slog her way through.

Spoilers reveal that, due to her unhappy state of mind, she could potentially fall into Kat's trap and be caught doing something suspicious. Meanwhile, Vanessa will be seen being suspicious after seeing Joey and Doug interact and feel that something was not right between them. Recently, Doug racked up a huge bill after gambling, and Joey had paid it only because he wanted him to feel indebted to him.

Ad

Ad

Interested viewers of Beyond the Gates can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback