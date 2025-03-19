Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani disappears, Ashley makes a confession and Leslie plans to ruin Ted’s anniversary

Conspiracies threaten to ruin lives in the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, the latest CBS daily soap. In the wake of Bill Hamilton's wedding to Hayley, while Dani Dupree struggles to come to terms with the betrayal, rejection, and lack of control over her life, she spirals into an alcoholic stupor.

Elsewhere, Ashley Morgan has an honest talk with her mother where she questions her romantic interest. On the other hand, Eva Thomas informs her mother, Leslie Thomas, about the approaching anniversary celebration in the Richardson family, leading to the latter planning to upend it.

Tuesday's episode, dated March 18, 2025, saw Kat Richardson and Eva Thomas clash over Eva's choice of clothing from Kat's wardrobe for Nicole Richardson's award ceremony. Thomas Navarro's presence and Eva's flirtatious behavior added to the fire.

Dani's daughter, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, was in a dilemma when she was asked to take up a case against her father, Bill's firm. While she took her mother's side in her parents' fight, she was unsure of going legally against her father. On the other side, Naomi's husband, Jacob Hawthorne went on a new mission with his latest partner, Marcele Malone.

Beyond the Gates is a CBS daily soap airing since February 24, 2025, presenting the complicated lives of the affluent Black American community.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Dani's whereabouts are unknown

Tuesday's episode dated March 18, 2025, found Dani Dupree overdosing on alcohol, as she laughed and cried in a frenzy alone. The episode ended with Dani passing out on, presumably, her kitchen floor. This was in the wake of trying to keep her wits together after Bill Hamilton's wedding.

Although she seemed happy to have acquired the perfect gown for her daughter, Chelsea Hamilton's modeling, her high spirits were a facade of her inner turmoil over Hayley's threats revealed when she downed a bottleful of alcohol.

The upcoming episode will possibly find her missing after her alcoholic condition. While she will seem to disappear from her usual places, the episode's ending may show Andre Richardson getting to her location. Whether he informs others about Dani's whereabouts or plans to take advantage of the inebriated woman, remains to be seen.

Beyond the Gates: Ashley has a disturbing disclosure

The episode that aired on Friday, March 14, 2025, on Beyond the Gates found Andre Richardson trying to kiss Ashley Morgan near the nurses station. While Ashley seemed taken aback by his move, she had also flirted with Andre many times before.

She was particularly worked up since, she was attending to her boyfriend at the time, who was hospitalized after sustaining injuries on duty. Her romance with her firefighter boyfriend is nothing but perfect so far.

In the upcoming episode, Ashley will be seen unburdening before her mother, Jan Morgan. She may start by venting about Andre's bold approach. However, soon she will likely discuss her feelings towards Andre and start doubting her relationship with Derek Baldwin. She will feel torn between her loyalty towards her perfect boyfriend versus Andre's arrogant yet likable ways.

Beyond the Gates: Leslie extends her plan with Eva

As is already known, Dana "Leslie" Thomas can stoop to any level to get her revenge on Ted Richardson for deserting her and her daughter, Eva, to marry into the influential Dupree family.

With Eva Thomas well inside the Richardson circle as the temporary assistant of Nicole Dupree Richardson, Leslie can plan to avenge all wrongs. As Ted and Nicole plan their forthcoming anniversary celebration, Eva will be privy to the information.

No sooner Eva informs her mother about the upcoming celebration, than Leslie will start plotting to spoil the event. Whether she succeeds in her sinister scheme remains to be seen.

Catch the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates to watch the drama surrounding Dani's absence and Nicole's impending problems.

