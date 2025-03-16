This week of Beyond the Gates from March 10 to 14, 2025, was filled with drama every step of the way.

The week resumed with Dani being arrested under attempt to murder charges. Meanwhile, Andre's feelings for Ashley are growing, and there might be someone else catching feelings for Andre.

On the other hand, Kat's suspicion of Eva is growing while the latter plans to switch her team. Elsewhere, Martin and Smitty are still arguing about him going back to work, while Vernon thinks Martin's idea to run for president might not be the best for him because of his secrets.

What happened on Beyond the Gates this week from March 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025: Ted and Leslie's confrontation

The week on Beyond the Gates opens with Leslie coming into the hospital and pretending to commit suicide, where Nicoe, being a good doctor, runs to the rooftop to convince her not to do it. Little does she know that Leslie is here to destroy the Richardson Family.

Later in Beyond the Gates, Ted asks Leslie to go away after he had paid her to get rid of the baby. In the police station where Dani has been arrested after Bill had put charges of attempt to murder on her, Haley comes in and asks Bill to drop the charges and let the past go.

Later, Martin is furious with Bill for arresting Dani.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Dani's interview interruption

While the entire Dupree family is sitting for an interview, the interviewer asks about the incident that took place at Bill and Haley's wedding. Dani walks in and says that she did it and is remorseful about it.

On the other hand, in Beyond the Gates, Kat and Chelsea discuss their romantic life, and Kat is not on board with Chelsea's idea of a throuple. Meanwhile, Eva talks to Ted and learns more about the person who is possibly her father.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Derek's accident

Andre is fascinated by Ashley and secretly captures her photo from afar. He visits the hospital and gifts Ashley a photo frame of her candid photos. Ashley was speechless to this surprise and was about to thank him, just when the elevator doors popped open with Derk on the stretcher.

Ashley drops everything and runs to him as a nurse and a loving girlfriend.

On the other hand, Eva is not sure if she wants to go ahead with Leslie's plan to destroy the Richardsons. While Martin is still not on board with the idea of Smitty working again.

As the couple is in disagreement, Martin chooses to sleep on the couch. Smitty realizes that he is not there when Martin screams due to a nightmare.

Thursday, March 13, 2025: Eva's heroism

It is the night of Gala on Beyond the Gates; everybody is dressed, even Leslie, in a waiter's outfit. Though Eva had asked Leslie to put a brake on the plan as she is unsure if she wants to go ahead with the plan, Leslie goes behind her back.

However, Leslie's plan fails when she is about to make a move. She was abruptly stopped by a security guard sent by Eva.

On the other hand, Vernon confronts Martin and asks him to reconsider his idea of becoming the president as the scrutiny and background check may reveal his secret.

Friday, March 14, 2025: Andre makes a move on Ashley

Finally, the week on Beyond the Gates ended with Andre trying to kiss Ashley, knowing that she is in a relationship with Derek. Ashley pushes him away. Where Dani is seen passed out on Bill's couch, not knowing he and Haley are on their way back home.

Kat is seen enjoying a date night with Tomas, who works for Bill. The two seem to be hitting it off until Kat reveals that she is a virgin.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

