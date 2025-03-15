Beyond the Gates recap (March 13, 2025): Dani is upset, while Eva saves the day

Beyond the Gates revolves around the African American Dupree family residing in a luxurious gated society called the Fairmont Crest. The plot follows the dramatic lives of the characters from one of the most influential families in their community.

The latest episode, which aired on March 13, 2025, circles around Ted and Leslie. Leslie aims to destroy Nicole's event, but Eva saves the day. On the other hand, Martin doesn't want Smitty to go back to work, and Vernon thinks Martin is running for president is a bad idea.

Meanwhile, Dani is upset while looking at her ex-husband Bill and Haley's honeymoon photos. With new twists and turns, fans await to see what happens next on Beyond the Gates.

What happened on Beyond the Gates on March 13, 2025?

Leslie's plan fails

In March 13 episode of Beyond the Gates, Leslie is determined to destroy Richardson and plans to put it into action. However, Leslie's daughter, Eva, is confused, and talks about having second thoughts on executing the plans. Leslie promises that she won't go ahead with her plan until Eva is sure that Ted is her biological father.

As everyone is getting ready for the Gala, Nicole and Ted ask Eva to join them as their guest. Nicole suggests Eva to try anything from Kat's closet. When she's at the Gala, she sees Leslie in a blonde wig trying to fool everyone but not her. Eva argues with her mother and asks her to leave, but she says that she has landed this watering gig purely out of coincidence.

During the ceremony, Ted also spots Leslie and asks her to leave and not create a scene. However, Leslie's plan to destroy the Richardson remains unsuccessful, as one of the security guards escort her out of the main ceremony area and asks her to work elsewhere. The guard is actually sent by Eva because she does not want Leslie to create nuisance in the ceremony as she has gone behind her back.

Vernon confronts Martin

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Martin is still not happy with the fact that Smitty is working. He runs into an acquaintance, who asks Martin if Smitty is back to being a journalist. He might have a tip from him, to which Martin replies that Smitty is not working.

On the other hand, when Veron gets to know that Martin is planning to run for president, he thinks that it is a bad idea. Veron explains that if he wants to run for the president's office, the background checks and scrutiny might bring out his "secret."

Dani is upset

Though Dani decides to focus on herself and making the gala the best night, she gets distracted by Bill and Haley's honeymoon photos. This makes her angry, and as she is about to smash her tab on the wall, she is interrupted by Naomi.

Naomi expresses her concern about her being a "junkie for pain." Later, Dani hosts the gala, where she and Andre flirt in secrecy; their relationship may lead to some serious issues in the future.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

