Beyond the Gates recap (March 12, 2025): Derek is in an accident, while Eva is confused

Beyond the Gates revolves around the Dupree family, a rich and influential family of Fairmont Crest. The show is set in the posh gated society Fairmont Crest and explores the themes of love, betrayal, and the hidden secrets of the residents of the society.

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates, which aired on March 12, 2025, unfolds the drama surrounding the Richardson family. Andre tried his best to pursue Ashley, but Ashley became committed to Derek after discovering he was in an accident. On the other hand, Leslie made a shady call asking for a favor that could potentially change the relationship dynamics of the show.

What happened on Beyond the Gates on March 12, 2025?

Derek has a concussion

In the March 12 episode of Beyond the Gates, Andre met with his uncle in the hospital when Ashley was working, hoping to meet her instead. Andre developed feelings for Ashley even after knowing she was in a committed relationship with Derek.

He gifted Ashley a photo frame filled with her candid photos that he had taken over time in secrecy. The frame also had a picture of the woman whom Ashey helped in delivering the baby in the elevator with the help of Andre.

This gesture surprised Ashley. While she was in a conversation with Andre over the frame, the elevator slid open with Derek on the stretcher. Ashley dropped everything and ran to see her boyfriend, Derek, only to find out that he had a concussion as he fell off a building that was on fire. She helped him get treated. However, when Derek woke up, he faced some issues with his memory but regained it quickly.

Martin's nightmare

Martin got angry with Smitty because he had taken up a freelance project as a journalist. When Smitty returned, Martin lashed out at him for his behavior; however, their kids interrupted their conversation and asked Martin to calm down. When Samantha and Tyrell walked in on their argument and asked what it was about, Smitty explained his desire to return to work.

The kids supported Smitty's decision and asked Martin to let him work. Later, Martin slept out on the couch in Beyond the Gates because he disagreed with Smitty. However, Smitty woke up when he heard a scream from outside, which meant that Martin's nightmare was back.

Lesli's plan

Eva helped Nicole prepare for the Gala and felt comfortable around her. She was then faced with a dilemma about what to do: help her mother plot against the Richardsons or be grateful to them for the opportunity she got.

Eva confessed to Leslie that she had doubts about their plan. She also planned a DNA test to confirm if Ted was her father. However, Leslie remained steadfast in her plan to destroy the Richardsons on the day of their Gala.

Venessa and Doug face issues.

Elsewhere in the episode of Beyond the Gates, Venessa was surprised to find Doug, her husband, more romantic than usual. As seen in the previous episodes, Venessa was involved with Diago, her gym trainer, while Doug gambled at the casino. She was shocked but was eager to return to her workout session with Diago. Meanwhile, Doug received a text from Randy asking him to meet him at the casino to discuss his debt.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

