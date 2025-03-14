Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani plots revenge, Kat and Tom get closer, and Andre struggles with his feelings

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates will air on Friday, March 14, 2025. Viewers might see Dani plotting her revenge ahead of Nicole's award ceremony. Meanwhile, Kat and Tom spend good time together as they get closer. Later, Andre tries to hide his feelings from Ashley.

In the recent episodes, Beyond the Gates, Leslie made up her mind to run a DNA test on Ted while Nicole made preparations to receive the Distinguished Service Award in Psychiatry. Meanwhile, Leslie vowed to expose Nicole and Ted at the award ceremony. Vernon got upset after learning about Martin's presidential aspirations. At Nicole's ceremony, Ted tried to stop Leslie from blowing his life up and destroying things with his wife.

With all this drama in Fairmont Crest, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Dani plots and prepares for revenge

In Friday's episode, airing on March 14, 2025, Nicole worries that Dani is up to something ahead of the award ceremony. As she prepares to accept her award, she takes photos and videos to capture the excitement. Especially after Dani's latest stunt, where she pulled out a gun at Bill and Hayley's wedding, it is expected that she might have other plans for Nicole's ceremony.

Despite Bill's antagonism, the Duprees previously managed to control the damage. However, Nicole is still suspicious of Dani. It seems that she is right about suspecting Dani because she is already plotting her revenge. Fans wonder whether Nicole will be able to stop her sister before she does something terrible that ruins her special day.

Beyond the Gates: Kat and Tom get closer while Andre hides his feelings

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, it seems that Kat is planning something with Chelsea, which viewers look forward to learning in the following episodes. Kat also repeatedly warns her mother, Nicole, about Eva and she feels sad for her troubles.

It is expected that Kat will now indulge in something for herself as it is time for her to enjoy doing things for her own sake. Moreover, she and Tomas (Tom) start developing a bond, fans await to watch them get etangled romantically.

However, it might be a bit difficult for Kat and Tom to get together, considering Tom still works for her ex-uncle, Bill. It is yet to be seen whether they face any problems in their new relationship from their families or not.

Later on Beyond the Gates, Andre struggles with his feelings. It is obvious that he is interested in Ashley. However, Ashley is involved with Derek and the two share a chemistry.

Previously, Andre and Ashley bonded when they helped deliver a pregnant woman's baby. The woman even named the little girl after both of them.

It seems that Andre is trying very hard to hide his interest in Ashley, but many people have already started noticing his feelings for Ashley.

With these intertwining plotlines, fans are excited to find out what happens between Kat and Tom. Moreover, viewers are also looking forward to know whether Nicole is able to stop Dani from plotting her revenge.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paraount Plus.

