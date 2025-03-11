What role does Daphnee Duplaix play in Beyond the Gates? Character details explored

Daphnee Duplaix plays the role of Nicole Dupree Richardson on the CBS Network's latest daytime TV soap opera, Beyond the Gates. The show, which aired on February 24, 2025, revolves around the Dupree family in Fairmont Crest. The show's plot revolves around the dramatic events happening in the characters' lives.

Daphnee Lynn Duplaix is an American actress and model. She was born on August 18, 1976, in New York. She started her career as a model before acting in shows. Daphnee is known for her portrayal of Valerie Davi in Passions and Rachel Gannon in One Life to Live. The actress has also been a part of movies like The Blackout, I Really Hate My Ex, Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye and many more.

Daphnee Duplaix's role in Beyond the Gates

Daphnee plays the character of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, a compassionate psychiatrist and philanthropist on Beyond the Gates. Nicole is the daughter of Anita and Vernon Dupree. Anita is a former singer, whereas Vernon was a senator and civil rights activist. She is married to Ted Richardson, who is a plastic surgeon.

She has two kids, Martin Richardson and Katherine 'Kat' Richardson, with Ted. Martin is a congressman and is planning to run for president, and Kat is an entrepreneur, running a business with Chelsea, her cousin.

Currently, on Beyond the Gates, she is facing a hard time being a mother, as her daughter Kat is acting weird around Nicole's new secretary, Eva. Little does she know that Eva is the daughter of Ted Richardson and Leslie, who is behind the accident of Laura, her previous secretary. Kat suspects that something is wrong with Eva.

Though she is right, Nicole thinks she is acting bratty. As Kat has grown up in a privileged culture, she scolds her not to look down upon anyone. Nicole tells her to always be kind, as not everyone is fortunate enough to have as much opportunity as she has. On the other hand, while her son Martin plans to run for a higher office, his partner Smitty is tired of being a house husband.

Smitty confides in Nicole and tells her about his desire to go back to work. Nicole, being a good mother-in-law, suggests that he could start with Martin as he is planning to run for president. However, he politely declines the offer, not wanting to work for his husband. Other than dealing with her kids, Nicole is a philanthropist who has received an award for her philanthropy for the community.

More about Daphnee Duplaix

The actress was married to Ron Samuel, with whom she shares three sons: Jaxson Ronald, Sebastian Duplaix, and Jaylen Duplaix. She married Grady Heiberg on June 28, 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Bellamy Grace Heiberg had a Grace Heiberg on September 18, 2015.

Daphnee often posts with her family on social media, sharing her journey as a full-time mother and actress.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

