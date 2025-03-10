The week of March 3 to 7, 2025, on Beyond the Gates was packed with drama, emotional turmoil, and many secrets. The week resumed from Bill and Haley's wedding, where Dani had a meltdown and held everyone hostage. On the other hand, new lives came to the world, bringing in new hope.

Beyond the Gates first aired on February 24, 2025, on the CBS Network. This daytime soap opera has been one of the most anticipated daytime TV soap operas, with an all black cast. The show is set in Fairmont Crest, a gated society for the elites just outside D.C.

Beyond the Gates revolves around the dramatic life of the Dupree family, who are one of the most influential people in society.

Beyond the Gates, recap for episodes aired from March 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025: Weddings and elevator

The week on Beyond the Gates started with the wedding of Bill and Haley, where Dani pulled out a gun, asking the couple to beg for forgiveness. The situation shocked the guests upon seeing Dani having a meltdown this way, but it was managed by Bill taking the gun off Dani's hand and securely giving it to Jacob.

But the scene became even more exciting when it was discovered that all that was happening was being live-streamed through Chelsea's social media, which led to it getting a lot of public attention.

Elsewhere, as Ashley is excited to celebrate her one week as a nurse with her boyfriend Derek, she and Andre are stuck in an elevator with a pregnant woman who is going into labor. Ashley comes in her nurse mode, and with the help of Andre, she delivers the baby in the lift.

Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Conference and chaos

After the wedding scene went viral through Chelsea's accidental live-stream, the Dupre Family hosts a press conference at the Famirmont Crest Country club to address the situation. However, they are interrupted by Bill, Dani's ex-husband, who accuses Dani of unlawful behavior.

Elsewhere, in Beyond the Gates, Dani is having an intimate relationship with Andre, who is Ted's nephew (Ted is Dani's sister's husband). The relationship can cause more issues in the family dynamics, though Dani mentioned that this could not happen anymore.

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Suspicion and marital strain

Kat, in Beyond the Gates, is suspicious of Eva; she is sure that something is wrong with Eva. Little does she know Eva is her half sister from her father, who had a relationship with Leslie, Eva's mother.

On the other hand, Smitty and Martin are facing issues in their marital life as Smitty wants to go back to work and be more than just a househusband.

Thursday, March 6, 2025: Marital tensions and confrontations

As Smitty desires to go back to work, he shares that with his mother-in-law, Nicole, who suggests he could start working with Martin in his upcoming political campaigns as he is planning to run for president. To this, Smitty politely says no.

Meanwhile, in Beyond the Gates, Chelsea is overwhelmed by her mother as her momager, and she gets into a secret relationship with a married couple.

Friday, March 7, 2025: Arrests and secrets

Kat's suspicion of Eva grows, and she starts interrogating her, to which Nicole (her mother) schools her to be nice to everyone as Nicole thinks that Kat is acting bratty. Later, Eva bumps into Ted and connects with him over work.

Later, in Beyond the Gates, Dani calls everyone to the Dupree Mansion to tell them that she is finally over Bill. However, their conversation is interrupted by Jacob, who comes in bearing the shocking news of Dan's arrest.

Dani was arrested for attempt to murder as Bill had pressed charges for what she did at his and Haley's wedding.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can catch the latest episodes on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

