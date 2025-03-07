Beyond the Gates recap (March 6, 2025): Smitty is unhappy, while Dani confronts  Haley

Beyond the Gates debuted on CBS on February 24, 2025. Set in a luxurious gated community, the soap opera follows the wealthy African-American Dupree family, captivating audiences with its complex story and deep characters.

Episode 9 of Beyond the Gates, aired on March 6, 2025, was full of twists. Smitty wanted to return to work, but Martin refused, causing tension in their marriage. Chelsea got caught in a steamy affair, while Kat grew more suspicious of Eva. Meanwhile, Dani confronted Haley over her actions.

What happened on Beyond the Gates on March 6, 2025?

Martin and Smitty's challenges

As seen in the previous episode of Beyond the Gates, Smitty told Nicole how he wanted to go back to work and not be just a house husband anymore. Nicole suggested he could work with Martin for his campaigns, but he declined politely. However, this took a sharp turn when Martin learned about Smitty, who wanted to work again.

Martin confronted Smitty about his desire to go back to work. As Martin was planning to run for the president's office, he wanted to present his family as an ideal American family. Martin said that he didn't want Smitty going back to work and "stick to the role he promised."

After their marriage, the couple adopted two kids, and Smitty decided to quit his job and take on the role of a house husband to raise their kids.

Chelsea's life is on a roll

Chelsea's life is currently complicated, be it her personal life or professional life. Dani has decided that she will be a devoted momager to Chelsea, and this overbearing nature puts Chelsea in a difficult situation. As Chelsea was planning to remove her mother as her manager and focus on her business with Kat. This has put pressure on Chelsea and she goes to a bar to lighten her mood.

There, she met a friend, and they decided to continue the party at his place. However, a surprising twist shocked fans—her friend was already married, and Chelsea was eager to spend the night with the couple.

Dani confronts Haeley

Dani went to Bill and Haley's place to confront Haeley about their situation. After creating a scene at Bill and Haley's wedding, Dani confronted her for not only being a bad person but also for being a bad friend to Naomi. When Naomi befriended her in the past, she felt guilty about that, but it was a shocker when Haeley came back to her life as her stepmother.

Later, it is seen when Dani is at home enjoying herself, she has a visitor, and it is no surprise that that visitor is none other than Andre. Though Andre and Dani decided not to be together anymore, two of them find comfort in each other's body.

Kat is still suspicious

As seen in the previous episode of Beyond the Gates, Eva started working for Nicole while Laura was recovering from her accident. For some reason, Kat was suspicious of Eva. Kat started interrogating Eva, asking questions about her past experiences and background. To this, Nicole came to Eva's rescue and told her daughter, she knew the people who were working for her. But does she?

The fans are eager to know what will happen when the truth about Eva comes out. Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

