Beyond the Gates recap (March 5, 2025): Kat suspects Eva, while Smitty wants to work

Beyond the Gates, airing on the CBS Network, is on track to become one of the most-watched daytime soap operas. With its exciting plot twists and turns, the Dupree Family is becoming one of the most talked-about families in Fairmont Crest.

The eighth episode, which aired on March 5, centers around the truth that Leslie is hiding from her daughter Eva, while Kat grows suspicious of Eva. Smitty is unhappy in his marriage, and Martin aims to run for the President's office.

Beyond the Gates is the latest daytime soap opera on the CBS Network after 25 years. The show's main plot revolves around the Dupree family, who are among the most respected members of Fairmont Crest.

What happened on Beyond the Gates on March 5, 2025?

Kat is suspicious

"Kat," short for Katherine, is the daughter of Nichole and Ted Richardson. When she sees Eva working for her mother, she feels an odd discomfort about her presence in the office. After discussing this with her mother, Nichole advises her not to look down on anyone, as not everyone has lived a life like hers. However, Kat remains unconvinced and keeps her eyes on Eva.

Eva suspects her mother

Eva and Leslie from Beyond the Gates (Image via Instagram/@ambyrmichelle_)

Eva, who has just started working at Nichole's office, feels guilty because Nichole is a kindhearted person who is incredibly supportive and appreciative of having Eva fill in for Laura.

Laura recently had an accident, which Leslie orchestrated. However, Eva is unaware of the truth and feels guilty about her own plans. She meets Kat, who does not know they are half-sisters. Eva also briefly encounters Ted Richardson, her biological father.

Jacob, Niomi's husband and Nichole's nephew, is investigating Laura's accident, which is at a standstill. After retrieving the footage from the accident, he couldn't find a license plate on the car. He visits Ted and Nichole to give an update on Laura's accident and the security footage.

Upon discovering the details of Laura's accident, Eva asks Leslie if she was involved in what happened to Laura. Leslie was shocked when Eva questioned her about the accident and quickly denied any involvement.

Martin and Smitty face challenges

Martin, the son of Nichole and Ted Richardson, is an openly gay Black member of the political scene. In the recent episode of Beyond the Gates, Smitty shares with Nichole that he is unhappy because he wants to be more than just a stay-at-home husband.

Smitty was a journalist but left his career after marrying Martin. They chose to start a family through adoption. While Martin opted to pursue his political career, Smitty decided to be a stay-at-home dad to their two children, Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson.

In a heartfelt conversation with his mother-in-law, Smitty said that now that the kids have grown, he wants to return to work. She suggested that he could work with Martin, which he politely declined. Meanwhile, Martin is determined to run for the presidency, aiming to become the first Black gay president.

With the upcoming episodes of Beyond the Gates, fans can expect more drama and unexpected plot twists. Watch the latest episodes on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

