Beyond the Gates recap (March 10, 2025): Dani gets arrested while Ted and Leslie's confrontation ends with a disaster

Beyond the Gates first premiered on February 24, 2025, on American daytime television. Created by Michele Val Jean, the CBS soap opera is set in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C., and it revolves around family feuds, drama, and romance. The show focuses on the Duprees, a rich African-American family residing in a gated community.

In Monday's episode of Beyond the Gates, which released on March 10, 2025, Dani's arrest shocked everyone in Fairmont Crest. Meanwhile, Ted threatened Leslie because of the stunt she pulled with Nicole. Later, Doug returned to the casino, as he was seemingly reluctant to give up gambling.

Everything that happened on the March 10, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

In the episode of Beyond the Gates that released on Monday, March 10, 2025, Vernon attempted to convince Jacob that Dani's attempted murder charge was just a misunderstanding, as no one was hurt when Dani pulled a gun at Bill's wedding. However, Jacob cleared the air by stating that Bill pursued the D.A.'s office to arrest her after analyzing the footage from Chelsea's livestream.

Jacob explained that his lieutenant assigned him the task of arresting Dani as he thought it should be done by someone who respected the Dupree family. His statement made Anita angry and she rebuked him. Naomi vowed to never forgive him and announced that she will be representing her mother, Dani.

Dani resisted the arrest initially, but Vernon asked her to keep her head high and assured her that no one could take her dignity. Accepting her fate, Dani flashed her best poses for the mugshot and looked at the camera with a smile.

Meanwhile on Beyond the Gates, after putting Dani behind bars, Bill called Kimberly, a reporter for the Washington Sleuth. He then proceeded to give an exclusive interview regarding his ex-wife's recent arrest. As the Duprees got furious, Martin tried to stop Bill from meeting them, but Vernon and Smitty managed to handle the situation.

Later, Hayley showed up at the police station, and it seemed that she was there to rescue Dani. She accused Bill of holding on to Dani and prioritizing his victory over their relationship. As they engaged in an argument, Bill agreed to drop the charges. Hayley also offered an apology to Dani for causing her pain.

At the Garland Memorial Hospital, Nicole tried her best to keep Leslie from jumping off the roof. She told Nicole that she was devastated after losing her husband six months ago. When Nicole consoled her and asked her not to jump, Leslie joined Nicole in her office for a therapy session.

It appeared as if Leslie wanted to talk to Ted if they crossed paths in the hospital hallway. Leslie, in the disguise of Sherry, discussed how her husband left her for another woman. When Nicole offered to counsel her further, Leslie responded that it would only make her sad.

Later on Beyond the Gates, Leslie finally decided to meet Ted. She did not leave the hospital without engaging in a conversation with Ted. After seeing Leslie, Ted lost his cool and asked what she was doing there. After reminding her that he had paid her off years ago, Ted asked how much he had to pay her to make her go away once and for all.

After the brawl, Leslie told him that he owed her respect, something he never gave her before. She hinted that she was considering informing Nicole about their past affair. After witnessing Leslie's comments, Ted threatened her of severe consequences. He vowed to destroy Leslie if she ever decided to go after his wife.

Apart from Ted, even Eva got upset with Leslie due to the stunt she pulled with Nicole. Eva stopped Leslie from taking any risks and assured her that she would get her revenge at the right moment. As Ted and Leslie's confrontation ended with a disaster, fans wonder whether Eva would turn against Leslie.

Lastly, Doug returned to the casino tables. After Joey cleared his debt, he received more funds for gambling. Randy, one of Doug's friends asked him to give up gambling for good, but Doug seemed reluctant as he started placing further bets.

Elsewhere, Chelsea got angry with Bill due to his deeds against his ex-wife. Dani then asked her not to base her relationship with Bill on how he treated Dani. She then said that it was Bill's move to get her attention back. After expressing how much she loved the "wicked" man despite everything he did, Dani added that she would be ready to take him back, leaving fans wonder what happens next.

Besides waiting to witness the upcoming twists and turns, fans are anticipating the events that might change the storyline and complicate the relationships even further.

Catch the new episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount Plus.

