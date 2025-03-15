Beyond the Gates recap (March 14, 2025): Danis enjoys herself while Kat surprises Tomas

Beyond the Gates, aired on February 24, 2025, has been a highly anticipated drama on the CBS Network. The soap revolves around the African-American Dupree Family of Fairmont Crest. The show circles around the lives of the characters and their complex storyline

In the latest episode of Beyond the Gates, which aired on March 14, 2025, tensions escalated as Dani's impulsive actions led her to pass out at Bill's place. Meanwhile, Kat's romantic evening with Tomas took a turn, revealing hidden layers of her character. Additionally, Derek's growing jealousy over Andre's rapport with Ashley added another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

Note: the article contains spoilers for the show.

What happened on Beyond the Gates on March 14, 2025?

Dani's Drunken Mistake

As seen in the previous episodes of Beyond the Gates, Dani is still not over Bill and is constantly obsessing about his wedding with Haley. As the two post their honeymoon photos online, Dani smashes her tablet on the wall. However, she is interrupted by Naomi.

After Naomi calms her down, she decides to go against her better judgment and go to Bill's place, knowing he won't be there. She goes to Bill and Haley's place and lures the security guard to give her the security code to their place for her to enter. The guard is hesitant but gives her the code to their place.

The gift was a bottle of wine that Bill had given her, She decided to open the bottle and enjoy herself while she could. Dani gets wasted and passes out on the couch. Elsewhere, it is seen that Bill and Haley are in a limo, cutting their honeymoon short and returning to their place, not knowing they have a surprise there.

Andre tries to kiss Ashley

As Andre's feelings for Ashley are growing strong, Ashley is not aware of what to expect. As seen in the previous episodes of Beyond the Gates, Derek is in an accident, and Ashley comes in her nurse mode to be there for him. In the current scene, Andre drops by the hospital to meet Derek, as he says, but the fans know he was there to see Ashley. He visits Derek to click a photo of the firefighter who saved a cat. Andre asks Ashley to also be a part of the photo as it might look nice.

As Derek rests, he has a dream nearly getting too realistic. In his dream, he sees Ashley coming up to him and confessing that she likes Andre and the two kiss. This shocks Derek, and he wakes up from his nightmare. On the other hand, in the hospital, Andre shows Ashley the video of him that was shown at the Gala. Ashley appreciates his work, and as Andre leans in to kiss her, she immediately pushes him away.

Kat's Datenight with Tomas

When Kat returns from her work trip, she promises Tomas a date. Kat invites Tomas to the Richardson Mansion, where she asks him how it is working with Bill (Kat's ex-uncle). Tomas remarks it is tough, but he likes the challenge. He also exclaimed that he had asked Bill for his blessing to ask her on a date. Kat does nothing but laugh at the thought, and things take a turn when she reveals something that shocks Tomas. She reveals that she is a Virgin.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS Network.

