Beyond the Gates recap (March 17, 2025): Hayley threatens Dani while Ashley puts Andre in his place

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates aired on March 17, 2025. This episode featured high drama as Andre attempted to kiss Ashley while Derek was released from the hospital. When Ted warned Nicole to stop searching for Sherry Carter, Eva secretly listened to their conversation. Later, Hayley threatened Dani because the latter broke into Bill and Hayley's house.

For the unversed, Beyond the Gates first premiered on February 24, 2025. The CBS soap opera was created by Michele Val Jean and it is set in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C.

The daytime drama deals with themes such as love, heartbreaks, family rivalry, and high-stakes drama, and it revolves around the Duprees, a rich and powerful African-American family living in an affluent gated society.

Everything that happened on the March 17, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

Ashley shuts Andre down

In the episode of Beyond the Gates that released on March 17, 2025, Andre and Ashley almost kissed each other. When Andre leaned in to kiss Ashley, she shut down whatever he tried to do.

He completely misread the moment and Ashley let him know that by putting him in his place. Andre walked away when Ashley informed him that she was completely in love with Derek.

Derek did not witness the awkward moment between Ashley and Andre. When he announced that he could finally go home, Ashley took him home. They decided to work on their relationship to make things better. Ashley asked Derek not to run into burning buildings to get her attention.

After leaving the hospital, Andre headed to seek some advice from Nicole. When he confessed what he did with Ashley, Nicole did not waste any time explaining the situation to him the way it actually was. She told Andre that he needed to stay away from Ashley because she was completely in love with Derek.

Family time with Tyrell and Samantha

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, something was up with Tyrell while he was at home. Martin and Smitty had a household rule that Tyrell and Samantha had to do their homework downstairs, where they could see them doing the work.

Tyrell appeared different and it seemed that he had some problem at school. He did not want to talk about it, neither did he want his parents to know.

However, Martin and Smitty noticed the questionable looks that the kids were giving each other. They asked what was bothering Tyrell, but he refused to say anything. Samantha started discussing one of her issues to deflect from whatever was happening with her brother.

She explained that someone had asked her out, but she was not even allowed to date, which was another one of Martin and Smitty's rules. However, it seemed like they decided to revisit the rule.

Tyrell finally revealed that he was having a problem with calculus, but it was clear that this was not his primary problem.

Nicole tries to track down Sherry

Next on Beyond the Gates, Nicole asked Eva for help because she urgently needed to track down Sherry. Ted, on the other hand, felt the need to tell Nicole to stop searching for Sherry. A few days ago, Sherry was standing on the ledge of the hospital rooftop.

Later, she mysteriously showed up at Nicole's award ceremony as a beverage server. It was evident that something was wrong with Sherry.

However, Nicole did not appreciate Ted telling her what to do. He then lightened up and claimed that he was simply trying to protect Nicole, which she understood. Ted and Nicole had no idea that Eva eavesdropped on their conversation as she secretly listened to them.

It seemed that Eva was out for Ted and she intended to report all of this back to Leslie.

Hayley issues a warning to Dani

Later on Beyond the Gates, Dani woke up in a mess after getting drunk and passing out. After waking up, she realized how much of a mess she had made by breaking into Bill and Hayley's house. She destroyed the place by drinking their wine, breaking their frame, and scratching their photo.

When she needed help, she called her best friend, Pamela, who arrived well in time. Pamela helped to get Dani and the house back into shape because Dani did not want Anita to find out about her latest stunt. However, they failed to do a good job cleaning the house.

When Bill and Hayley returned home, they immediately realized that Dani had broken into their house and messed things up. Bill wanted to take care of it, but Hayley did not let him. She then headed straight to Dani's place and walked in to confront her.

Hayley broke one of Dani's frames to settle the score. She called Dani a villain and asked her to stop obsessing over Bill and Hayley's marriage. She threatened her by saying that she needed to stop the madness, otherwise she would be sent to jail as they would let the charges stand.

Lastly, Hayley stated, "Don't try me again, Dani. You don't want to see what happens when you do."

Hayley told Bill that he needed to be proud of her for standing up to Dani. She assured him that Dani would no longer be a problem. Later, Dani and Andre ended up together after getting dejected in their personal lives. After having an extremely bad day, the two of them leaned in each other's arms as the episode ended.

With tensions rising higher than ever and relationship dynamics at stake, fans await finding out what happens next on Beyond the Gates.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

