Beyond The Gates recap (April 7, 2025): Martin struggles with his secret while Ted pays Leslie to stay away from his family

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, created by Michele Van Jean, first premiered on February 24, 2025.

The show focuses on the lives of the members of the affluent African-American Dupree family, who live inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, business rivalries, and scandals.

The April 7 episode of Beyond The Gates was filled with dramatic moments. Martin spent his time trying to cover up a big secret, and Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree also played their parts in the same. Meanwhile, Ted went over to meet Leslie, the woman he had an affair with in the past.

Everything that happened on the April 7 episode of Beyond The Gates

The April 7 episode of Beyond The Gates began with Martin at the Richardson household, trying to wrack his brains in order to find a way to conceal his big secret. While viewers were not yet let on in what the secret really was, the plot showed a crowbar along with car noises surrounding Martin, which hinted at the fact that a potential attack was being covered up.

Meanwhile, Smitty had been spending his time spying on Tyrell at school, trying to decipher where Tyrell had gotten a black eye from earlier. While Smitty and Martin were unaware of what exactly had been going on in Tyrell's life, his sister, Samantha Richardson, knew about it.

In the episode, she was shown messaging one of her friends regarding a picture of Tyrell that had been going viral in their school.

Ted Richardson showed up at Leslie's front door, and when she threatened him that she would raise her voice and call for help, he mocked her instead. He had gone over to her place in order to drop off the fifty-thousand dollars that she had demanded. This was in exchange for staying away from his family and promising to never reveal details about the secret affair that they had shared years ago.

Ted, who had once forced Leslie to get an abortion, humiliated her by telling her that she had no kids who were tying her down. During their conversation, Leslie played her cards as well and threatened to reveal to Nicole details about their affair. Meanwhile, Laura was shown recovering from her accident at Garland Memorial.

Leslie had previously run Laura off the road in order to make sure that Eva got a chance to be Nicole's assistant so that she could help her to plot revenge against the Richardsons.

Since Laura was shown recovering well, the plot hinted that Eva's career as Nicole's assistant could come to a standstill very soon. Leslie also snuck into Laura's hospital room and tampered with her IV in order to hamper her healing.

Towards the end of the episode, Martin confided in Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree regarding the nightmares that he had been having due to the pressure of having to keep the secret. While they sympathized with his situation, they stressed how important it was for him to protect the information. Viewers will be able to find out more regarding this plotline in the upcoming episodes.

Interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

