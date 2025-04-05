Beyond the Gates weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025): Chelsea's revelation stuns Dani while Naomi tells Bill that she will meet him in court

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates, several dramatic events unfolded that led to shocking twists in the show's storyline. Bill and his attorney planned to have a meeting with the three women who had accused Bill of sexual harassment. On the other hand, Dani was shocked when Chelsea informed her that she wanted to quit modeling to become a handbag designer.

Meanwhile, Hayley tried to convince Chelsea to make peace with her father. Bill was upset when Hayley was denied entry to the country club, and Naomi told Bill it was because everyone at the club loved and adored Dani. When Bill and Dani conversed about Naomi suing his firm, they shared an unexpected kiss.

By the end of the week, Bill asked Dani for a favor and requested to get Hayley inside the club. Later, Bill confronted Naomi and said she was pursuing the case because he had hurt Dani. While Bill tried to continue talking to his daughter, Naomi told him she would directly meet him at the court.

With the dramatic events unraveling in Fairmont Crest, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS daytime drama.

Beyond the Gates weekly recap for episodes aired from March 31 to April 4, 2025

March 31, 2025: Chelsea's revelation shocked Dani

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Bill and his attorney decided to meet the three women who had sued his firm. Bill told them they would face severe consequences if they did not drop the lawsuit against him. Naomi was shocked that the women were scared and shaken after meeting Bill.

On the other hand, Chelsea informed Dani about her decision to quit modeling. She revealed that she wanted to pursue a new career and become a handbag designer. This news shocked Dani because she did not expect her daughter to disobey her. Although Dani tried to support Chelsea, she found it difficult to accept it.

April 1, 2025: Bill and Dani kissed unexpectedly

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Naomi made arrangements to proceed with the sexual harassment case against her father, Bill. Although Hayley and Bill thought the lawsuit had been dropped, it was later revealed that Naomi convinced the three women they could win the case if they refused to back down.

Hayley met Chelsea and tried to convince her to make peace with her father. Later, Bill visited Dani with the excuse of wanting to sell one of his houses. As they engaged in a conversation, they recalled the good times spent together. When Bill told Dani about Naomi suing his firm, they shared an unexpected kiss.

April 2, 2025: Bill asked Dani for a favor for Hayley

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Bill did not take accountability for kissing Dani out of the blue. Dani wondered why Bill refused to choose her despite kissing her unexpectedly. In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Bill's real motive to visit Dani was to ask for a favor for Hayley. He requested Dani to help get Hayley inside the club.

In the meantime, Anita and Vernon feared that Bill might retaliate if Naomi won the case against him. They were extremely worried about Bill's actions. Although they supported Naomi initially, they subtly asked her to drop the case. Since Bill knew a lot about their family, they feared that Bill could use the information as leverage for his own benefit.

April 3, 2025: Naomi told Bill that she would meet him in court

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progressed, Vanessa and Joey met at Fairmont Crest and started flirting. It was revealed that they were both attracted to each other, hinting that they could potentially get intimate in the following episodes.

On the other hand, Bill confronted Naomi after he offered money to the women if they agreed to drop the case. However, Naomi was aware of Bill's tactics to suit his gains. As their conversation escalated, Bill told Naomi that she was suing him only because he had hurt Dani. Naomi did not respond to Bill's claims and told him she would directly meet him in court.

April 4, 2025: Hayley tried to fight for Bill

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa learned the truth about Joey's mother. Meanwhile, Andre started working on his documentary about the nurses and interviewed Derek and Ashley. Although Dani decided to make a mature decision about Chelsea's career, she struggled with her drinking problem.

Later, Hayley tried to fight for Bill in an attempt to save him from the legal case. She met one of the women who had filed a case against Bill. In a dramatic twist, Bill started showing signs of a heart attack at his office. Lastly, Dani called Bill and asked him not to destroy his relationship with his daughter, Naomi, because of the lawsuit.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

