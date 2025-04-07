Beyond the Gates spoilers: Ted's past haunts him, Tyrell causes chaos, and Leslie sets the stage for destruction

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates is set to air on Monday, April 7, 2025. In this episode, Tyrell creates more trouble for his parents. Meanwhile, Ted confronts his past and tries to protect his family from the truth. Later, Leslie executes her vendetta while attempting to seek revenge against Ted and his family.

In the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Bill and his attorney planned to arrange a meeting with the three women who had accused him of sexual harassment. On the other hand, Chelsea's revelation shocked Dani when the former talked about her plans to quit modeling and become a handbag designer.

Bill was upset when his wife, Hayley, was denied entry to the country club. He kissed Dani and asked for a favor to get Hayley in. Later, he confronted his daughter, Naomi, about the lawsuit, but she insisted they meet in court. As secrets unfold in Fairmont Crest, fans are eager for the next episode.

Beyond the Gates: Ted confronts his past while Tyrell creates trouble for his family

In Monday's episode of Beyond the Gates, airing on April 7, 2025, Ted and Tyrell face the consequences of their past actions as both of them have been up to no good. Tyrell is about to become the troublemaker of the family since he has already proven that to be true by creating a lot of chaos.

Tyrell may cause more trouble for his parents, leaving fans wondering if he’ll face consequences. Meanwhile, Ted struggles to protect his family as his long-hidden secret about Eva comes to light.

Although Ted does not want his family to learn that he is Eva's biological father, the truth is expected to come out eventually, especially when Leslie is involved. With the current ongoings, fans wonder how Ted's family will handle the news and react to this when it finally comes out.

Beyond the Gates: Leslie seeks revenge against Ted and his family

Meanwhile, Leslie is up to something dangerous as her vendetta escalates on Beyond the Gates. Fans already know that she has a grudge against the Richardson family. However, Leslie's primary target is Ted. She intends to expose Ted because she knows that he is the biological father of her daughter, Eva.

Leslie hatches a revenge plan to expose Ted and execute her vendetta against his family. However, there is another secret that Leslie is hiding. According to the latest developments on the show, Leslie is actually Dana, who returns to Fairmont Crest with a bone to pick with the residents.

Later, in Beyond the Gates, it gets revealed that Leslie was the one who planned a deadly scheme that involved running Laura off the road so that Eva could take up her job and work as Nicole's assistant. As she is determined to set the stage for destruction by exposing Ted, she establishes herself as the show's supervillain.

The spoilers suggest that Leslie is setting up the pawns of her game. She plans to expose Ted as Eva's father by revealing the truth to everyone, leaving fans wondering whether her vendetta will work or will end up impacting the wrong person. Viewers eagerly await to witness how Leslie ultimately gets her revenge against the entire family.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

