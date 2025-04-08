Beyond The Gates recap (April 8, 2025): Chelsea's end of an era and Vernon's thoughtful gesture for Anita

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first premiered on American television on February 24, 2025, and has received critical acclaim. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and is set inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates, where the wealthy African-American family, the Duprees, live. Beyond The Gates focuses on themes of romance, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

The April 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates was filled with intense drama. Chelsea Hamilton's last ever fashion show took place, Andre tried to get cozy with Dani Dupree again, Smitty and Martin spent time trying to understand each other better, and Anita Dupree reminisced about her olden days.

Everything that happened on the April 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree ensured that her daughter Chelsea Hamilton's last walk on the runway as a model was memorable for her. She was the emcee of the event and made sure that it was a huge success, with a lot of funding coming in for the charity as well.

The day was undoubtedly difficult for Dani, considering that she had hoped Chelsea would grow up to live the dream that she never had the chance to pursue after marrying Bill Hamilton. However, she still made sure that the focal point of the day was Chelsea's departure from the world of fashion. She made it a point to talk about how proud she was of Chelsea and her ambitions of becoming a purse designer.

Chelsea ended her walk by giving a speech about how integral her mother was to her journey. She mentioned how she could never have achieved so much in the world of fashion had she not gotten the guidance, support, and mentorship of Dani Dupree. Chelsea made sure to name a successor after her when she nominated Smitty and Martin's daughter, Samantha, to be her assistant of the day and also made her wear a designer dress that she and Kat had chosen for her.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Dani shared with Andre about how her life as she knew it was coming to an end with Chelsea stepping down as a model. When her children walked into her apartment and were surprised to find Andre there, they had yet to guess the fact that their mother had been intimately involved with him recently.

Things looked bright between Smitty and Martin. Smitty had to attend the charity event fashion show as a part of his research for his new project on influencers misusing their power, and Martin seemed to support him. Smitty also shared how he was more open to the idea of Martin's dream of running for the President of the United States of America one day. However, Martin shared that Anita and Vernon Dupree had already told him that it was not possible.

Anita Dupree was also shown feeling nostalgic and reminiscent of her younger days when she donated the first dress that she had worn for her solo show at Madison Square Garden for Dani's auction at the event. Vernon quietly made sure that he put in a bid for 10,000 dollars for Anita's dress at the auction to return it to her closet.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

