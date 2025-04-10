CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first aired in America in February 2025 and since then has already received critical acclaim for its storylines and character arcs. The show is set inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates and focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree family, who were considered to be Black royalty. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of romance, family feuds and drama, scandals, and business rivalries.

Ad

In the April 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree had to face bad news at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Hayley and Bill had a bad experience having lunch together at the Country Club, Samantha Richardson shared with her parents Martin and Smitty regarding her dreams and aspirations of becoming a model like Chelsea Hamilton, and Anita made sure to take a stand for Dani.

Everything that happened on the April 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 10, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree arrived at the Fairmont Crest Country Club to receive some bad news. She went there expecting to meet with a board member of the first-generation grant to discuss future business endeavours but was caught by surprise when Hannah broke the news to her that she had been fired and they no longer needed her services.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hannah explained that the way Dani Dupree had behaved recently, in relation to the way she had acted out against Bill and Hayley, did not go down well with the board members, and all of them had unanimously made the decision to get her removed from the Club.

When Dani called out their decision of holding onto her till the charity fashion show event was over to fire her to make sure they used every last bit of her services, Hannah told her that she was an extremely lousy role model. On hearing about this decision, Anita and Vernon Dupree, Dani's parents, immediately called Hannah over to discuss a few things. Hannah arrived expecting them to talk business, but Anita launched an attack and told her that to make sure that the board members reversed their decision.

Ad

When Hannah adamantly explained that that was not going to happen, both of them canceled their foundation's funding from her charity and also threatened her that they would, in retaliation, launch their first-generation scholarship, which would essentially render Hannah's organization useless. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Samantha spoke to Smitty about her dreams of becoming a model, and while she had expected him not to be supportive, he was the opposite.

Ad

Ad

Instead, he supported her and praised how she had walked the ramp at Chelsea's show. However, when Samantha opened up to Martin, his answer was a solid no, and he refused to be convinced otherwise. Samantha made it very clear to him that her goal had been fixed and that she was going to work toward it.

At the Country Club, Hayley seemed to be upset after the waiter refused to serve her and take her order as a means of protest, and Bill Hamilton had to step in and order for her. Hayley and Bill also witnessed Dani's public firing at the club.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More