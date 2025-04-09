Beyond The Gates recap (April 9, 2025): Samantha's new modelling dream and Ted and Nicole's solution for Eva

CBS' newest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, first premiered on American daytime television on February 24, 2025, and has kept fans engaged and entertained with its fascinating storylines and characters. The show is set inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates, where the affluent Dupree family lives. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, business rivalries, and scandals.

In the April 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Samantha Richardson, Martin and Smitty's daughter, made an important decision, Andre met with some challenges while shooting his documentary film, Leslie contracted a new infection, and Nicole had a huge spat with her daughter Kat regarding her hate for Eva Thomson.

In the April 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Martin and Smitty's daughter, Samantha Richardson, made an important decision regarding her career. She opened up to her idol Chelsea Hamilton about how she wanted to become a full-time model and break into the fashion business.

Recently, Samantha had attended Chelsea's last runway show as a model where she also walked the ramp confidently, wearing a designer dress. In the April 9 episode, Samantha shared her dreams and aspirations with Chelsea while celebrating and commemorating her runway debut at the charity event fashion show.

Chelsea helped her understand the nitty-gritties of the fashion world and also tried to warn her about how unforgiving the industry was. When she realized Samantha was fixated about wanting to be a model, she offered to be her manager as well. Meanwhile, at the Garland Memorial hospital, Andre spent time shooting for his upcoming new documentary film.

Andre had been shooting scenes of the nurses at the nurses' station, and in this episode, he shot Ashley getting scolded about messing up a patient's chart. She got extremely angry when she realized he had shot the footage and forced him to delete it as well.

After that, in Beyond The Gates, Ashley agreed to be interviewed by him. The interview did not go well as only after one personal question about Derek, Ashley broke down about how scared she was for him and his job of being a firefighter.

Leslie was shown lurking around the hospital, along with Lulu. Lulu had been suspicious of Leslie's actions from the very beginning and seemed to be cautious around her. Laura's doctors broke the news to her that while her accident did not cause any permanent damage, she had contracted a new infection and needed to be kept under observation for the foreseeable future.

Nicole discovered Kat's hidden camera in her office, with which she had wanted to spy on Eva Thompson. Nicole lashed out at her daughter and said that she did not recognize her anymore, while Kat reiterated about how she was extremely suspicious of Eva and did not like her at all.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Ted and Nicole discussed how to proceed with Eva, their temporary assistant, once Laura recovered and came back to work. Ted suggested that they could set her up for a hairstyling gig at the Fairmont Crest Country Club as her new job.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

