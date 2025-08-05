  • home icon
  Beyond the Gates recap (August 4, 2025): The Articulettes put up a successful performance and Smitty and Martin meet

Beyond the Gates recap (August 4, 2025): The Articulettes put up a successful performance and Smitty and Martin meet

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:29 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
Beyond the Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda/Original images via CBS)

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 4, 2025, things took a dramatic turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Anita paid a memorable tribute to her past life as a musician and enjoyed herself with the members of her girl group, the Articulettes, Sharon and Tracy.

Meanwhile, Nicole confronts Leslie again, their exchange turning heated. In addition to these developments, Martin and Smitty met at the party and shared an awkward encounter with each other, while Samantha and Tyrell spent some time with each other at the apartment.

Everything that happened on the August 4, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

On the August 4, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, at the centre of the stage in the comeback concert of the Articulettes, Anita stole the show with a heartfelt tribute put together by Andre to her, Tracy, and Sharon's former bandmate, Barbara, who had tragically passed away at a young age.

Meanwhile, in the audience section of the event, Dani and Andre ended up sharing a kiss with each other, which shocked every member of the Dupree and the Richardson families. Naomi ended up being the only one who seemed not to have taken the news very well.

In the Beyond the Gates episode, the three members of the Articulettes put up a successful show for all their fans and supporters. As they performed, Sharon also forgave Anita for everything that had happened between them in the past. After the concert ended, the afterparty moved to the Fairmont Crest Country Club. Smitty told Martin, Tyrell, and Samantha that he would try to make it to the party.

Leslie and her daughter, Eva, tried to crash the party, but Kat ended up barring them from entry. While they tried to argue and say that they did not have any intention to cause trouble, Kat did not budge and asked them to leave the premises immediately. Nicole also quickly headed towards Leslie, ready to fight with her, but once she saw that Kat had the situation under control, she backed off.

Nicole, meanwhile, took a detour, meeting up with Leslie at Orphey Gene's Soul Kitchen. There, she confronted the latter, the two exchanging barbs as Eva tried to mediate the situation, saying that her mother was a genuine fan of the Articulettes.

At the afterparty on Beyond the Gates, Smitty did end up coming and met with Anita and Vernon. He told them that while he was not yet ready to forgive the two of them for everything that they had kept from him, he was thankful that they had done so much for his husband, Martin. Smitty and Martin met each other and had an awkward conversation, not making a lot of progress on their dilapidated relationship.

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea and Andre ran into each other during the afterparty. Chelsea warned Andre that since he was dating her mother, if he tried to hurt her, it would not end well for him. Madison soon arrived, starstruck by Anita, who gave her blessing for her and Chelsea's relationship. Dani then asked Andre to take her home, suggesting he spend the night.

At Smitty's apartment, Tyrell and Samantha discussed how lucky they were to be Martin and Smitty's children and would never take it for granted again. Elsewhere, Anita convinced Jim to focus on Tracy and Sharon. Tracy, Sharon, and Anita hugged each other and shared some heartfelt moments, thanking Barbara for bringing them all together and making the Articulettes a successful girl group.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

