  • Beyond The Gates recap (July 30, 2025): Martin and Smitty say that they won't attend the concert, while Anita has a difficult choice to make

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 30, 2025 21:42 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
In the Beyond The Gates episode that aired on July 30, 2025, things took a dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. The members of the Articulettes girl band, Anita, Sharon, and Tracy, ended up putting their differences aside and bonding with each other before their upcoming reunion performance on stage.

Meanwhile, Tyrell, Dani, and Vernon tried their best to make Martin and Smitty get back together and work on their marriage. However, Martin and Smitty still seemed to be on different wavelengths and did not connect with each other.

Everything that happened on the July 30, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 30, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Anita spent some time with her husband, Vernon, and shared how she was feeling extremely anxious about her upcoming reunion with the members of the Articulettes girl band, Tracy and Sharon.

Vernon tried his best to support his wife and reassured Anita that she would do well on stage and the three women together would make it a memorable comeback concert for the entire community. Meanwhile, the talent manager agent arrived with some bad news that could potentially end up ruining the bond between Anita, Tracy, and Sharon right before their show.

He told Anita that she should perform solo and focus on her solo act instead of performing alongside the group, as a teammate. Anita objected and said that the evening was meant to be about the three of them together as a girl band and not only about her.

On Beyond The Gates, at the Dupree mansion, Sharon and Tracy seemed to be in a good mood and said that they were eagerly looking forward to the concert performance. Chelsea ended up coming over and went live on social media with the two women and connected their nostalgia with a younger crowd.

Chelsea also went over their wardrobe looks and said that one of the major problems was that they could try to blend the classic silhouettes with a more modern look. They ended up deciding to send the clothes for alteration. Anita returned to the Dupree mansion and was happy to see them talk positively about her, and the three women hugged each other on Beyond The Gates.

Anita ended up sharing with Tracy and Sharon that the agent had requested her to also perform a solo act at their reunion performance. She added that she had already said no to him, but left the topic open for an Articulettes vote.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Tyrell, Vernon, and Dani tried their best to mend Martin and Smitty's marriage. They were successful in getting both Martin and Smitty in the same room, but the estranged husbands ended up telling them that neither of them felt up to attending the Articulettes comeback concert.

They also added that they did not want to visit and make the rest of the family awkward. However, Dani and Vernon ended up being successful in convincing Smitty and Martin to put their differences aside and attend the show.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Edited by Ankita Barat
