Beyond The Gates recap (July 29, 2025): Regina and June fight while Tomas makes Eva cry

In the Beyond The Gates episode that aired on July 29, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Tomas Navarro had a conversation with Eva Thomas, which ended with her in tears. Ted Richardson confronted his daughter, Katherine Kat Richardson, about her tricking her half-sister, Eva Thomas.Meanwhile, June and Regina's surprise reunion went up in flames and was ruined. In addition to these developments, Leslie Thomas began planning and plotting an expensive future for herself now that she has secured a loan from Ted via Eva.Everything that happened on the July 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the July 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, June and her estranged sister Regina met each other and had a heated conversation. Regina said that June would not be able to live with her even if she wanted to, and June insinuated that she was not particularly fond of her either. June ended up seeing the picture of her kids on Regina's phone and snatched it away from her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJune denied ever having shown the picture to Regina and claimed that it was a random picture that she had found on the streets. Regina appeared shocked and asked June if she did not recognize her own children, to which June coldly replied she never had kids in the first place.On Beyond The Gates, Regina was deeply hurt and told June that Ron and Cecile deserved better than June's bad parenting. She said that the children had done nothing to deserve being tossed aside like trash. Hearing this, June got angry and ended up leaving the diner. Regina later told Naomi Hawthorne and Jacob Hawthorne that June’s behavior was typical and made it clear that she no longer wanted to be involved in her sister’s affairs.Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Andre Richardson's apartment, Ashley Morgan and Andre enjoyed a romantic date amidst all the French Parisian-themed decor that he had used to deck up the room. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAshley made it clear to Andre that she wanted to be in a relationship with him and not with Derek Baldwin. Both of them ended up dancing around the room and also kissed each other on the cheeks. Over at the casino, Vanessa McBride attempted to comfort Joey Armstrong after he lost a big bidding war.The two of them talked business and shared a kiss when Doug McBride entered the room. Eva Thomas spent time in Ted Richardson's hotel room and waited for him to give her the loan for her mother, Leslie Thomas. When Eva handed Leslie the cheque, Leslie immediately demanded more money. Eva, frustrated, told her she wanted nothing more to do with her.Later in the episode on Beyond The Gates, Tomas told Eva that he and Kat were back together, which made Eva end up in tears. Tomas reassured her that he had not used her and that the feelings he harbored for Eva were true. He told Eva that he and Kat had finally been intimate, and afterward, he made the decision to stay with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.