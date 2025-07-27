Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 28 to August 1, 2025)

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, airing from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 2025, reveal that things will become extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that the girl band Articulettes will finally perform their much-anticipated comeback concert, but Anita Dupree will have some issues with Tracy and Sharon right before they get on stage.Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride will have an extremely difficult time trying to choose between her husband, Doug McBride, and the dangerous and shady casino owner with whom she had been involved, Joey Armstrong. In addition to these developments, the fight between Eva Thomas and her half-sister, Katherine Kat Richardson, will get worse.3 major developments to expect in the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from July 28, 2025, to August 1, 20251) The Articulette band will reunite for their concert, but Anita Dupree, Tracy, and Sharon will fight right before their performanceIn the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that the members of the Articulettes girl band will finally reunite and come together for their comeback concert. Recently on the show, Anita Dupree had traveled to Chicago to work on their rehearsals, but things had ended badly. However, this week, they will take the stage to perform. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that despite them coming together, Anita Dupree would have a huge fight with Tracy and Sharon right before their performance. The journey till their performance will be extremely rocky, and Vernon Dupree will be there trying to smooth things over.2) Vanessa will juggle her time between her husband and the casino owner, JoeySpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Vanessa McBride will be in a huge dilemma. Vanessa would be shown struggling to balance her life between her husband, Doug McBride, and Joey Armstrong, the casino owner with whom she had been involved romantically and also financially. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Vanessa would fall deeper into her arrangement with Joey, and that would affect her marriage with Doug. While Doug and Vanessa had agreed to an open marriage, Doug was never comfortable with his wife being involved with Joey because he was cunning and manipulative.In the upcoming week, Vanessa would try her best to maintain the peace between Joey and Doug, but it would seem to be an extremely difficult task for her.3) The fight between Katherine Kat Richardson and Eva Thomas will continue to get worseSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Eva Thomas and Katherine Kat Richardson's feud will get so bad that Eva will complain about it to her mother, Leslie Thomas. Leslie would assure her that their fight had just begun. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKat, on the other hand, would go to her father, Ted Richardson, and rant, but Ted would express that he wanted both his daughters to get along with each other. However, Kat would insist that Leslie and Eva were planning to ruin their lives.Fans and viewers of Beyond The Gates can watch the show on the CBS Network and Paramount+.