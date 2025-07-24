Beyond The Gates recap (July 24, 2025): Kat catches Eva and Tomas together while Nicole fights with Bill 

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 24, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Katherine Kat Richardson walked into her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, with Eva Thomas in a compromising position together. Anita Dupree practiced for her upcoming Articulettes reunion choreography.Meanwhile, Nicole Richardson confronted Bill Hamilton regarding the part he had to play in Kenneth's death and insinuated that he was a murderer. In addition to these developments, Vernon Dupree and Anita Dupree informed Naomi Dupree Hawthorne about Martin Richardson's car accident two years ago and his killing a white racist man back then.Everything that happened on the July 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn July 24, 2025, an episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree practiced her entire Articulettes girl band reunion choreography in the Dupree mansion living room. Martin Richardson interrupted her and Vernon Dupree and told them that he was about to go over to Nicole Richardson's house and tell her everything regarding his part in Kenneth's death. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMartin told his grandparents that he would do this to prove his honesty to his partner, Bradley Smitty Smith. He then went over to Nicole's apartment to talk to her, and while Nicole was upset to learn that he was about to tell her yet another secret that had been kept from her, she wanted to find out the details.Martin told Nicole on Beyond The Gates that Kenneth's death had been taken care of by Bill Hamilton, along with a little bit of help from Marcel Malone, Joey Armstrong, and Chief Hawthorne. He assured her that Vernon Dupree and he did not know any details about what had happened.Nicole seemed to be happy that Martin had come clean to her, but felt bad that everyone kept this from her because they thought she would be too fragile to handle it. She told Martin to see her in an official capacity as a therapist. Naomi Dupree Hawthorne and Jacob Hawthorne enjoyed a date together at Orphey Gene's, after which she went over to the Dupree mansion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe met with Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree and asked them to come clean to her on Beyond the Gates. Both Anita and Vernon filled her in on every detail regarding Martin Richardson and how he had killed a man in self-defense, and that had set off a series of triggers. They told her that Bill had been involved in Kenneth's death. Naomi was shocked and informed them that this secret could be uncovered soon since Jacob was looking into Martin's past.Meanwhile, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro were shown kissing each other passionately in her hotel room when Katherine Kat Richardson knocked on the door. Kat was extremely stunned to see her boyfriend, Tomas, in Eva's hotel room, and even though he tried to tell her that he had come over to take a book, she did not believe him.Nicole went over to Bill's apartment and called him a murderer for his involvement in Kenneth's death. He told her that he had been cleaning up the mess created by the Dupree family members and gotten his hands dirty. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.