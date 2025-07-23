Beyond The Gates recap (July 23, 2025): Madison asks Chelsea to stay away from Allison while Leslie goes and meets Ted

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 23, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Leslie Thomas lodged a complaint with the police department regarding Nicole Richardson attacking her physically and causing an injury.Meanwhile, Doctor Madison Montgomery warns her partner, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, to stay away from Allison. In addition to these developments, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro spent time together and kissed as well.Everything that happened on the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole vented about how she had been kept out of the loop regarding her son Martin Richardson's car accident two years ago, and Katherine Kat Richardson walked in to vent about Eva Thomas. Their conversation was cut short when Jacob Hawthorne arrived on some official police department business. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacob came over to discuss a legal complaint that had been filed against Nicole by Leslie Thomas. Leslie had said that Nicole had allegedly caused her bodily harm as well as severe emotional trauma when she had struck her at Orphey Gene's. Jacob asked Nicole whether she had tried to strangle Leslie to death or not, and Nicole said that Leslie was also responsible for Nicole attacking her, and it was an exaggeration.Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro kiss each other. Afterward, Eva apologized and said that it had been inappropriate of her to kiss him, but he asked her not to be too hard on herself. In addition to that, Tomas said that Kat, his partner, was not always the nicest person.He also said that he did not like the way that Kat treated Eva with such disapproval and malice. Tomas also confided in Eva regarding his private life with Kat and said that they never get intimate together. The two of them spoke for quite a few hours at a stretch, and then Eva said she had to leave to go back to her hotel room. Tomas also said he could go over for a visit, and followed suit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTed Richardson was in his hotel room, worrying about the dangerous busboy from Fairmont Crest Country Club, Kenneth, when Leslie Thomas knocked on his door. Leslie took her scarf off and showed him the bruises on her neck that Nicole had caused her when she had physically attacked her at Orphey Gene's on Beyond The Gates.At the hospital, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton spent time beside Allison's hospital bed and said that she should not tolerate any sort of abusive behavior from her husband, Craig. Allison took this as confirmation that Chelsea still cared deeply for her. Chelsea tried to contact Bill to seek legal help for Allison, but Allison got extremely angry and asked her to back off.Later, Doctor Madison Montgomery spoke to Chelsea regarding her conversation with Allison that Madison had overheard. She asked Chelsea to keep her distance from Allison because she seemed extremely suspicious. Chelsea went back to Allison and told her not to reach out to her again.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates episodes on the CBS Network and Paramount+.