  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Beyond The Gates recap (July 23, 2025): Madison asks Chelsea to stay away from Allison while Leslie goes and meets Ted

Beyond The Gates recap (July 23, 2025): Madison asks Chelsea to stay away from Allison while Leslie goes and meets Ted

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 23, 2025 20:11 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 23, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Leslie Thomas lodged a complaint with the police department regarding Nicole Richardson attacking her physically and causing an injury.

Ad

Meanwhile, Doctor Madison Montgomery warns her partner, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, to stay away from Allison. In addition to these developments, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro spent time together and kissed as well.

Everything that happened on the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole vented about how she had been kept out of the loop regarding her son Martin Richardson's car accident two years ago, and Katherine Kat Richardson walked in to vent about Eva Thomas. Their conversation was cut short when Jacob Hawthorne arrived on some official police department business.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jacob came over to discuss a legal complaint that had been filed against Nicole by Leslie Thomas. Leslie had said that Nicole had allegedly caused her bodily harm as well as severe emotional trauma when she had struck her at Orphey Gene's. Jacob asked Nicole whether she had tried to strangle Leslie to death or not, and Nicole said that Leslie was also responsible for Nicole attacking her, and it was an exaggeration.

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro kiss each other. Afterward, Eva apologized and said that it had been inappropriate of her to kiss him, but he asked her not to be too hard on herself. In addition to that, Tomas said that Kat, his partner, was not always the nicest person.

He also said that he did not like the way that Kat treated Eva with such disapproval and malice. Tomas also confided in Eva regarding his private life with Kat and said that they never get intimate together.

Ad

The two of them spoke for quite a few hours at a stretch, and then Eva said she had to leave to go back to her hotel room. Tomas also said he could go over for a visit, and followed suit.

Ad

Ted Richardson was in his hotel room, worrying about the dangerous busboy from Fairmont Crest Country Club, Kenneth, when Leslie Thomas knocked on his door. Leslie took her scarf off and showed him the bruises on her neck that Nicole had caused her when she had physically attacked her at Orphey Gene's on Beyond The Gates.

At the hospital, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton spent time beside Allison's hospital bed and said that she should not tolerate any sort of abusive behavior from her husband, Craig. Allison took this as confirmation that Chelsea still cared deeply for her. Chelsea tried to contact Bill to seek legal help for Allison, but Allison got extremely angry and asked her to back off.

Ad

Later, Doctor Madison Montgomery spoke to Chelsea regarding her conversation with Allison that Madison had overheard. She asked Chelsea to keep her distance from Allison because she seemed extremely suspicious. Chelsea went back to Allison and told her not to reach out to her again.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates episodes on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

About the author
Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications