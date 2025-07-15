Beyond The Gates recap (July 15, 2025): Smitty makes a difficult decision regarding his marriage while Martin struggles

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 15, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Dani Dupree was shown planning and preparing for her future, while Martin Richardson had to make an extremely difficult decision regarding keeping secrets from his loved ones.

Meanwhile, Bradley Smitty Smith, Martin's husband, ended up coming to a decision regarding his marriage to Martin. Naomi Dupree Hawthorne finds out details about June after visiting her at the hospital and sharing them with her husband, Jacob Hawthorne.

Everything that happened on the July 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 15, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree was shown having a meeting with Vanessa McBride at the Fairmont Crest Country Club and discussing business. She and Vanessa both discussed possible locations where she and her best friend, Pamela Curtis, could open their modeling agency.

However, Dani was also shown to be extremely conflicted about whether or not she wanted to make a comeback in the modeling industry. She spoke to Vanessa and said that she feared a flop comeback from her could ruin the entire legacy she had built up over many years.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa tried to uplift Dani's mood and tried to tell her that she would do an incredible job as a mentor for young models and showing them around while also simultaneously modeling herself and proving to the crowd that age was no barrier.

Naomi Dupree Hawthorne spent time with her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, and tried to discuss details about June. Naomi had just returned from the hospital, where she met with June and Jacob filled her in on the updates on his case for the Marcel Malone case.

Jacob urged Naomi to call the number she had found on June's photo on Beyond The Gates, and when she did, the receiver of the call asked her to never call again and said that her sister is dead to her. At Orphey Gene's, Martin Richardson was shown preparing for a press conference, which Vernon Dupree, his grandfather, did not support.

Martin tried to tell Vernon that it would be the best course of action for him to come clean to the public and end his nightmare, but Vernon told him that it would only make things more difficult for him and his family. Martin was also upset when he found out that Joey Armstrong was also involved in his case.

At the shady casino, Joey was shown enjoying a game of cards with Marcel Malone, while Bill Hamilton arrived and asked for updates regarding Kenneth, the busboy, from the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

At Smitty's apartment, Samantha Richardson divulged details about Martin attacking Kenneth at the park with her brother, Tyrell Richardson. Meanwhile, Martin's husband, Bradley Smitty Smith, confronted Kenneth at the park and fought with him.

Kenneth revealed to Smitty about how Martin was the villain of the tale and not the hero, while Martin felt conflicted about removing Martin from his life and their kids as well.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

