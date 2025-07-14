Beyond The Gates Recap (July 14, 2025): Martin crosses a line, and Allison spirals deeper

Beyond the Gates, July 14, 2025 episode turned the heat and tension up in Fairmont Crest with a father's instincts turning dangerously toward revenge, a jealous ex showing signs of obsession, and secrets rocking to erupt publicly. As Martin's feud with Kenneth became more physical in the park, Smitty was left dealing with the results of loving a man with potentially destructive behaviour.

Ad

Meanwhile, Allison turned up the unsettling itch in her campaign to remain in Chelsea's life, regardless of whether Chelsea wants her in her life or not, and Hayley's increasingly suspicious pregnancy story was directly challenged by someone who knows better. As the number of people lying, manipulating, and coming undone increases, so do the cracks in the pressure.

Everything that happened on Beyond The Gates (July 14, 2025)

When Martin saw Kenneth walking up to one of his children in the park, he immediately acted and punched him in the face without hesitation. It was a clean punch and left Kenneth bloodied.

Ad

Trending

He kept on reminding Martin that he hadn't "technically" done anything wrong. which only made matters worse for Martin, who now has to deal with the legal and personal ramifications of that punch on Beyond the Gates.

When Samantha, surprised and confused, wanted to know what was going on, Smitty came in just in time to lend a little support. Smitty revealed he knew of and gave a pointed warning about the private security Martin had engaged, who was more concerned with the impact of Martin's continued silence in their marriage.

Ad

Ad

But Martin refused to back down, insisting he had to handle this threat on his own, his way. It was obvious he cared for Smitty, but his urge to act was urgent and undeniable.

At home, Samantha admitted she had spoken with Kenneth, not realizing she was risking herself. Smitty also understood his mistake and apologized for his earlier outburst. Yet, the couple stayed anxious, aware that danger might be closer than they thought.

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, another shock awaited Bill—in the form of a pregnancy update from Hayley. She said the doctor told her the cramping was caused by stress, but then Vernon stormed in, ending their gathering.

Vernon was upset about being called, but what really pushed him over the edge was Bill revealing that Joey had ordered Kenneth's death, which Randy couldn’t execute.

Vernon was appalled but offered little comfort. He implied Kenneth wasn’t worth the cost of silence and wasn’t pretending to be innocent or uninvolved. Later, on Beyond the Gates, Vernon called Anita and left a blunt voicemail, deepening his guilt and debt without her.

Ad

Ad

At Orphey Gene's, Ashley was catching up with Jacob and broached the subject of her doubts about Hayley's pregnancy. She sensed something strange going on, and she was prodding. When Hayley came in and ordered all her "craving food," Ashley was not shy.

She questioned the timeline of Hayley's "symptoms" and accused her of trying to put the baby on Bill so that she would have a place in his life. Hayley countered with snide comments and sarcastic retorts, but Ashley was not deterred.

Ad

In the meantime, on Beyond the Gates, Allison stepped one more time into disturbing territory. She cornered Chelsea at Uptown, feigning chance encounters, and then veered again into obsession, accessing their sex life and suggesting she had some degree of intimacy with Chelsea, that she could use against her.

Madison observed every part of this entire interaction unfold and attempted to lighten the mood with some public affection, but Allison returned with a souvenir: Chelsea's hair clip.

Ad

This is not an exaggeration when I say that part of Allison's commentary about their history unsettled both Chelsea and Madison. Additionally, Allison's comment about "lurking in the shadows" left a clear impression that was not only ominous, but that was taken doubly ominous because it felt seasoned by Allison's history with both in intimate polarities.

Ad

In a huff of frustration and anger, Martin strode into Bill’s and proclaimed himself the only person capable of doing something about Kenneth, and denounced Bill for being weak, and explained that Vernon was too busy. He said that if no one else was going to do anything, he would.

Beyond the Gates episode finishes with Martin making a suspicious phone call at the diner, essentially attempting to hire someone as a means to deal with Kenneth permanently.

Ad

Meanwhile, Smitty had informed Jacob of the situation and was questioning whether Malone's name might be part of the growing angst. No matter what happens next, it is evident that Martin’s deeds are reaching a dangerous tipping point.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More