Beyond The Gates recap (July 7, 2025): Chelsea chooses between Madison and Allison while Kenneth makes a move against Martin

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 7, 2025, things got extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Chelsea Dupree Hamilton had to choose between her former partner, Allison, and her current partner, Doctor Madison Montgomery.

Bradley Smitty Smith's exposé regarding Marcel Malone caught the attention of Chief Hawthorne at the police department. Meanwhile, Kenneth, the busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, made a surprising move against Martin Richardson, whom he had been targeting for a while now.

Everything that happened on the July 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the Uptown bar, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton was shown having an emotional conversation with Allison. Allison told her that it had been a mistake on her part to let go of Chelsea and opened up about the fact that she wanted to give their relationship another chance.

Meanwhile, Doctor Madison Montgomery was shown eavesdropping on their conversation from afar. Chelsea was honest with Allison and told her that it was too late for them, and that she was already in a happy relationship with Madison. After she said this, Madison left the bar happily; however, Allison seemed to be extremely upset.

Chelsea urged Allison to try and make things right with her husband, Craig, and wished her all the best. Allison tried to hold her back and said that she would end up dumping Craig if Chelsea considered giving the two of them another chance. However, Chelsea did not budge on Beyond The Gates and ended up exiting the bar.

Bradley Smitty Smith was shown deep in work, researching his investigative journalistic piece on an exposé on Marcel Malone, a corrupt cop. However, during his work, he received a phone call from his editor who wanted him to "kill the story." Smitty was shown feeling extremely devastated since he had already found out details about Marcel's shady dealings.

At that time, he also received a phone call from one of his sources that he had the name of a key witness who had testified at Malone's internal affairs hearing: Vernon Dupree.

Over at the police department, Jacob Hawthorne and his father, Chief Hawthorne, had a conversation regarding Smitty and his interview with Malone. Smitty went over to the precinct and questioned Chief Hawthorne about why Vernon had been present at Malone's hearings. He said that Vernon had come forward to fulfill his duty as a good citizen willing to help.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Vernon and Dani went over to the Fairmont Crest Country Club, and she was successful in realizing that something had been going on with her nephew, Martin Richardson. Vanessa also met with Dani and shared details about Doug McBride's debts.

In Beyond The Gates, Kenneth found himself at gunpoint at Joey's casino, as Randy revealed the money was just bait to lower his guard. He tricked Kenneth and forced him to join a dangerous task. Later, Randy informed Joey that the job was done, but he worried that someone might have seen him at the docks.

When Doug saw Randy and Joey exchanging money, Joey covered by claiming Randy is heading on a "family vacation." At Uptown, Vanessa sensed Randy’s fear of Joey, and Doug grows increasingly suspicious.

Meanwhile, Naomi rushed to the hospital after June was assaulted. June was not in a condition to answer anything, but Naomi seemingly ended up finding a new clue. She found a number on the back of June's photo. When Naomi called that number and mentioned June's name, the person immediately cut the call, deepening the mystery.

At Martin Richardson's house, he went over to see his son Tyrell playing chess with one of his friends from the park. Martin looked at Tyrell's friend's face and saw that it was Kenneth, the busboy from the country club. He looked at Martin and said checkmate.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

