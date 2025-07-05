Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Hayley and Leslie team up, Dani confronts betrayal, and Jacob uncovers Vernon’s secret

With the week of July 7–11 on Beyond the Gates, the pace of this week, which has been marked by reruns and has kept people waiting for new episodes, will pick up where it left off in Fairmont Crest. The new episodes will delve straight into uncharted territory, featuring major alliances, confrontations, and reveals.

Hayley Hamilton and Leslie Thomas's surprising partnership exploration may drive both their objectives, but there are also many nagging questions about their motives. Furthermore, Naomi Hawthorne faces a family dilemma, prompting her to reach out to Jacob with urgency.

Andre Richardson will make a significant move with Ashley that Dani will witness firsthand. At the same time, Jacob and Smitty's investigation is turning into a web as they expose the link between Marcel Malone and Vernon Dupree, which is leading to the revelation of long-buried secrets.

The tensions between Kat and Eva will escalate, and Joey Armstrong's erratic behavior will impact those closest to him on Beyond the Gates.

Revelations and shifting alliances rock Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates

Hayley and Leslie form a strategic alliance on Beyond the Gates

Hayley and Leslie will meet at the diner and, after a surprisingly cordial conversation, strike up a new relationship. Leslie will ask how they can help one another, to which Hayley replies with a knowing smirk.

Though these women have not interacted much before, their instant bond will reveal either shared objectives or unified enemies. As the week progresses, this duo might create some drama, especially if their friendship continues past the diner.

Jacob and Smitty connect the dots on Beyond the Gates

Detective Smitty passes some important intel to Jacob at the police station: a connection between Marcel Malone and Vernon Dupree. This connection will raise a huge red flag for both men, especially as they realize the connection to their families.

Jacob is reevaluating the weight Vernon carries from recent events and may be on the verge of exploring family connections that were previously untouchable. Smitty and Jacob are getting closer to uncovering the truth about some horrific event that is affecting multiple lives.

Naomi's emergency shakes everyone on Beyond the Gates

Things get tense at the hospital when Naomi calls Jacob and tells him that there is an emergency. Naomi's tone will imply that whatever is wrong is urgent, although she won't disclose exactly what the emergency is.

Given that Bill Hamilton's health is on the line, Naomi's emergency could pertain to that situation or someone else entirely. However, no matter what the emergency is, Naomi's distress will have a profound emotional impact on the Hawthorne family, prompting Jacob to act quickly.

Dani confronts Andre's betrayal in Beyond the Gates

One of the most anticipated moments of the week will come when Dani arrives at the bar just in time to see Andre with Ashley, or, literally, arm-in-arm with her. Dani will feel crushed, and her instinct will be to slam her purse down as the lovers walk past her.

Andre's cavalier behavior and Ashley's in-your-face demeanor will only heighten Dani's sense of betrayal. While Dani processes the moment, questions, especially regarding Derek and his behavior, will come up.

Trouble brews at the casino on Beyond the Gates

Unfortunately for those around him, Joey Armstrong's unpredictable nature will continue to cause disturbance for the foreseeable future. Doug McBride walks in on Randy, Joey, and a cash payout, creating a tense scene that builds suspicions regarding Joey's potential criminal behavior.

Vanessa will push Randy for answers. So, when Randy is asked if he is scared of Joey, he will confess that he is terrified.

Eva and Kat’s rivalry reignites on Beyond the Gates

Eva and Kat's rivalry will flare up once again, only this time in Ted Richardson's office. While Kat may be attempting to train Eva, their conflict will be anything but professional. While harsh words fly, Eva will refer to Kat as a "spoiled, selfish little b!tch," and Kat will stand her ground.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

