Beyond The Gates recap (June 24, 2025): Bill and Dani talk while Martin's worries grow

In the June 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Bill Hamilton made a shocking confession to his former wife, Dani Dupree, along with Hayley Lawson Hamilton.

Katherine Kat Richardson spoke to Ted Richardson and assured him that hiring Eva Thomas, his biological daughter, was a big mistake. Meanwhile, Martin Richardson and Jacob Hawthorne from the police department got scared of how Bradley Smitty Smith had been progressing with investigative journalistic article research.

Everything that happened on the June 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Ted Richardson and Eva Thomas, his biological daughter, were shown sharing a meal before Katherine Kat Richardson showed up. Kat seemed to be upset about how Ted had hired Kat to work in his office and had also offered her a job.

Kat tried to make his father understand that Eva was an evil person and her entire ulterior motive was to try to ruin the Richardson family name. Kat also told Ted about how Eva would always be linked to Leslie Thomas, who, though not convicted yet, had committed crimes against the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Kat met with her romantic partner Tomas Navarro for a meal, and she had especially tried to surprise her. Kat had spoken to the chef and made them recreate a meal Tomas had spoken of having in Spain. After their meal, Kat announced to Tomas that she was ready to get intimate with him that night and take their relationship to the next level.

Bill Hamilton was shown sitting with a scotch whiskey drink at Dani Dupree's apartment, and he ended up apologizing to her for everything he had put her through, especially his marriage to his new wife, Hayley Lawson Hamilton. Bill thanked her for helping him out while he was admitted to the hospital for his recovery, but he also told her he was not coming back.

Dani and Bill both had a meaningful and emotional conversation with each other regarding how bad things had gotten between the two of them, and Bill admitted that the reason he felt was because he was feeling trapped and had unconsciously blamed it on Dani.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, after Bill's conversation with Dani, Hayley went over to her apartment and assured her that Bill had only visited her for nostalgia's sake and that he had no plans of leaving her, especially with a child on the way.

Bradley Smitty Smith and his partner, Martin Richardson, were shown discussing how far Smitty had dug while researching his investigative journalistic piece. Smitty said that he was apprehensive to share with Martin since it had previously triggered more hallucinations for him.

Smitty told Martin that he was sure that Detective Marcel had funneled five hundred thousand dollars into a private bank, but Martin asked Smitty to drop the case and told him that no case was important enough to risk their future together. Martin's reaction came from his fear that his past secret would be revealed.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount.

