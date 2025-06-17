I was disappointed that Beyond the Gates teased answers, but gave us more questions instead

I love watching Beyond the Gates every week. Whether it's suspense, romance, or twists, this show always gives me a reason to keep coming back. So, needless to say, after seeing the latest preview, I was a little let down, not disappointed.

The teaser in the preview implied we would finally have some much-needed closure from a few previous storylines, the mysterious stranger behind Martin, or what is going on with Bill's health. But in the end, it felt like we were shown a whole new set of questions to consider with unsatisfactory endings.

I am all for situations, layers, and intrigue, but I felt the presentation this week was fueled more by suffering than writing. Just when a character seemed to be close to figuring something out, the show cut away from it; nothing happened. There is tension building and then dragging things out. And unfortunately, this preview fell into the latter category.

Disclaimer: This article contains personal opinions of the author.

Where's the payoff on Beyond the Gates?

When Martin met up with the guy who'd been stalking him, I honestly thought we were finally going to get an explanation for that weird line, "Show me what color your money is."

But then it didn't happen, and all we got was Martin's anger rising against the background of unanswered questions. We're told he is demanding the truth, but they cut us off just when it was getting good. The nagging feeling of being played couldn't be erased.

And then we have Bill. His subdued phone call to set up a purchase of life insurance had me sitting bolt upright. Should we think Bill is worse off than we believed?

If so, why did Beyond the Gates not let us, emotionally, into that storyline? It's getting to feel like we are circling a big reveal that is never going to land. The writers keep throwing desperate urgency at us, without any delivery.

Relationship drama that is directionless on Beyond the Gates

With the complicated love lives of Madison and Chelsea, Dani and Andre, and Ashley, who just got engaged, it seems like something will happen. And yet we still have no idea whether that will or shouldn't happen.

Chelsea's free spirit is a fun counterbalance to Madison's caution, but that story does not seem to be getting anywhere. I even liked the moment when Kat and Chelsea blew Dani's affair open, but like Madison's dirty little secret, I thought Dani's sobbing was an unproductive reveal.

I still don't even know what to make of Ashley's dream, whatever that was, with Andre leaving me confused rather than intrigued. Are we seriously expected to think she is already thinking twice about Derek?

I don't have a problem with a slow burn or a solid mystery, but this week's preview filled me with anticipation of big or important revelations, telling us only hints and detours.

Beyond the Gates has a lot of great actors and plenty of soap opera-type material to work with. I just wish the plots would stop piling on new questions and simply provide a few of the answers.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

