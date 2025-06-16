Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 16 to June 20, 2025)

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from June 9, 2025, to June 13, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, will end up talking to each other, and Vanessa will strike a deal of her own.

Bradley Smitty Smith will have an emotional conversation with his husband and ask him to seek professional help for the hallucinations that he has been suffering from for so long.

Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton will have a hard time recovering from his stroke, and his wife, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, will panic.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from June 16, 2025, to June 20, 2025

1) Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong will have a conversation about their attraction toward each other

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from June 16, 2025, to June 20, 2025, spoilers reveal that Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong will meet each other and have an important conversation.

Recently on the show, Vanessa had found out about how she was just a pawn in Joey's plan, and he had used her real estate firm to try to conduct money laundering.

Spoilers reveal that Vanessa will strike up a deal of her own and try to get Joey to do something that would be beneficial for both her as well as her husband, Doug McBride.

Spoilers also reveal that the affair between the two will continue.

2) Bradley Smitty Smith will try to advise his husband, Martin Richardson, to seek professional help

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Bradley Smitty Smith will try his best to help his husband, Martin Richardson. In the upcoming episodes, Martin will have a huge confrontation with the mystery man who has been following him and Vernon Dupree in the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

Martin will corner the man whose name will be revealed to be Kenny and try to get answers from him.

Spoilers reveal that Smitty will sit down and have a conversation with Martin and ask him to seek professional help for his hallucinations, but Martin will not end up listening to his advice.

Smitty will also get busy with his new job assignment.

3) Bill Hamilton will have a hard time trying to recover from his stroke

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, Bill Hamilton will have a hard time trying to recover from his stroke in the hospital.

Hayley Lawson Hamilton, his wife, will be extremely anxious and worried regarding Bill's health and path of recovery.

Spoilers reveal that Bill would potentially have a relapse in the upcoming week, and he will be shown looking into life insurance policies for his wife and his unborn child in the case that he does not recover from his stroke.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

